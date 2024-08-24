Lando Norris Takes Pole In The Netherlands

Max Verstappen was able to take provisional pole for his home race at Circuit Zandvoort, pacing the track at just a little over 70 seconds.

That is until Lando Norris bested the Dutchman with a lap time just under the 70-second barrier for McLaren. Norris will start on pole for the race, while Verstappen will search for his fourth straight win in the Dutch Grand Prix from second on the grid for Red Bull.

Oscar Piastri was able to qualify the other McLaren in third.

“It’s harder then it looks,” Norris said in the podium interviews when asked about track conditions around the windy beach circuit. “Everyone’s complaining because obviously, it is tricky out there. Every lap you have to know what to expect and how much you can push.

“But that’s our job at the end of the day. It’s not easy, but I felt comfortable out there. We have some upgrades on the car for the first time in a while and they are working really well.”

Q3

There were no incidents or wrecks in this session or in all of qualifying.

UPDATE: Alexander Albon has been disqualified from qualifying after FIA stewards found an irregularity with the floor of his No. 23 Williams Mercedes. Albon will now start tomorrow’s Dutch Grand Prix at the rear of the field.

Pos. Driver No. Driver Team Time from Leader 1. 4 Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes 1:09:673m 2. 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing Honda RBPT +0.356s 3. 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren Mercedes +0.499s 4. 63 George Russell Mercedes +0.571s 5. 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing Honda RBPT +0.743s 6. 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.909s 7. 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes +0.960s 8. 23 Alexander Albon Williams Mercedes + 0.980s 9. 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes +1.184s 10. 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine Renault +1.304s

Q2

There were some raindrops reported in this round, but the rain largely stayed away from the track.

Q1

Logan Sargeant was unable to make a qualifying lap this week after a horrible crash in FP3 earlier in the day.

Sargeant was uninjured, but the car ended up being too damaged for Williams to repair in time for the American to make a qualifying lap. He will start 20th tomorrow.

Pos. Driver No. Driver Team Time from Advancing 16. 3 Daniel Ricciardo RB Honda RBPT +0.111s 17. 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault +0.163s 18. 77 Valtteri Bottas KICK Sauber Ferrari +0.336s 19. 24 Zhou Guanyu KICK Sauber Ferrari +1.429s 20. 2 Logan Sargeant Williams Mercedes N/A

F1 is officially back from its summer break. Lights out for the 2024 Dutch Grand Prix will be at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday, August 25th. Coverage will be provided by Sky Sports and broadcasted by ESPN.