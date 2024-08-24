NASCAR on TV this week
Lando Norris, Mclaren Mcl38
(Photo: McLaren Media)

Lando Norris Takes Pole In The Netherlands

by

Max Verstappen was able to take provisional pole for his home race at Circuit Zandvoort, pacing the track at just a little over 70 seconds.

That is until Lando Norris bested the Dutchman with a lap time just under the 70-second barrier for McLaren. Norris will start on pole for the race, while Verstappen will search for his fourth straight win in the Dutch Grand Prix from second on the grid for Red Bull.

Oscar Piastri was able to qualify the other McLaren in third.

“It’s harder then it looks,” Norris said in the podium interviews when asked about track conditions around the windy beach circuit. “Everyone’s complaining because obviously, it is tricky out there. Every lap you have to know what to expect and how much you can push.

“But that’s our job at the end of the day. It’s not easy, but I felt comfortable out there. We have some upgrades on the car for the first time in a while and they are working really well.”

Q3

There were no incidents or wrecks in this session or in all of qualifying.

UPDATE: Alexander Albon has been disqualified from qualifying after FIA stewards found an irregularity with the floor of his No. 23 Williams Mercedes. Albon will now start tomorrow’s Dutch Grand Prix at the rear of the field.

Pos.Driver No.DriverTeamTime from Leader
1.4Lando NorrisMcLaren Mercedes1:09:673m
2.1Max VerstappenRed Bull Racing Honda RBPT+0.356s
3.81Oscar PiastriMcLaren Mercedes+0.499s
4.63George RussellMercedes+0.571s
5.11Sergio PerezRed Bull Racing Honda RBPT+0.743s
6.16Charles LeclercFerrari+0.909s
7.14Fernando AlonsoAston Martin Aramco Mercedes+0.960s
8.23Alexander AlbonWilliams Mercedes+0.980s
9.18Lance StrollAston Martin Aramco Mercedes+1.184s
10.10Pierre GaslyAlpine Renault+1.304s

Q2

There were some raindrops reported in this round, but the rain largely stayed away from the track.

Pos.Driver No.DriverTeamTime from Advancing
11.55Carlos SainzFerrari+0.069s
12.44Lewis HamiltonMercedes+0.103s
13.22Yuki TsunodaRB Honda RBPT+0.110s
14.27Nico HulkenbergHaas Ferrari+0.370s
15.20Kevin MagnussenHaas Ferrari+0.450s

Q1

Logan Sargeant was unable to make a qualifying lap this week after a horrible crash in FP3 earlier in the day.

Sargeant was uninjured, but the car ended up being too damaged for Williams to repair in time for the American to make a qualifying lap. He will start 20th tomorrow.

Pos.Driver No.DriverTeamTime from Advancing
16.3Daniel RicciardoRB Honda RBPT+0.111s
17.31Esteban OconAlpine Renault+0.163s
18.77Valtteri BottasKICK Sauber Ferrari+0.336s
19.24Zhou GuanyuKICK Sauber Ferrari+1.429s
20.2Logan SargeantWilliams MercedesN/A

F1 is officially back from its summer break. Lights out for the 2024 Dutch Grand Prix will be at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday, August 25th. Coverage will be provided by Sky Sports and broadcasted by ESPN.

Michael has watched NASCAR for 20 years and regularly covered the sport from 2013-2021, and also formerly covered the SRX series from 2021-2023. He now covers the FIA Formula 1 World Championship, the NASCAR Xfinity Series, and road course events in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Donate to Frontstretch