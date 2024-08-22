Entry Lists: IMSA at VIR

This weekend, IMSA’s series will be in action at the picturesque 3.27-mile VIRginia International Raceway, an old-school road course that dates back to the late 1950s. It is the only GT-only weekend for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Michelin GT Challenge at VIR

For Sunday’s WeatherTech race at VIR, there are 23 teams entered, an increase of four from 2023. The growth is fully in the GTD Pro class, where there are nine teams entered.

In GTD Pro, the only change of note is that Klaus Bachler will drive the AO Racing No. 77 Porsche alongside points leader Laurin Heinrich.

Bachler is a Porsche factory driver who is sent around the world to race 911s. In WeatherTech, he has driven in three races for MDK Motorsports/High Class Racing this year in their No. 86 Porsche in the GTD class this year. His best finish has been an eighth at Watkins Glen, but he has a reputation as one of the most consistent drivers.

In GTD, there are 14 teams entered, down from 15 at Road America, but flat with the 14 from last year’s race. The only team not entered is Triarsi Competizione.

The only driver change of note in the class is at Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Global. Kyle Marcelli is back in the No. 45 Lamborghini, replacing Sandy Mitchell.

The Michelin GT Challenge at VIR is scheduled to go green at 12:10 p.m. ET Sunday. Live coverage will air on USA Network and Peacock starting at Noon ET.

IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge Virginia Is For Racing Lovers Grand Prix

For IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge, only 31 teams are entered for VIR, down five teams from Road America and the smallest entry of 2024. The Grand Sport class has 21 teams entered, down two from Road America.

Teams that are not entered include Ruckus Racing with their neon yellow Aston Martin and Hattori Motorsports with their Supra. No teams have replaced them on the grid.

There is no driver currently listed as a teammate to Jenson Altzman at McCumbee-McAleer Racing. At Road America, this role was filled by Gavin Sanders.

Will Lambros is back with Skip Barber Racing in their Aston Martin alongside Ken Fukuda. Lambros replaces Ross Chastain, who is very busy at Daytona as he tries to further solidify his spot in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs this weekend.

The co-driver merry-go-round continues at Van der Steur Racing. This week, Scott Andrews is back in the No. 19 Aston Martin, replacing Valentin Hasse-Clot.

In TCR, a season-low 10 cars are entered, down from 13 at Road America. StarCom Racing, Pegram Racing and Road Shagger Racing are part-time teams and aren’t on the list.

Montreal Motorsport Group’s No. 6 is also not entered. That team was forced to withdraw at Road America after contact in qualifying. It is unclear whether not entering VIR was due to that incident.

Baker Racing, which last raced at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, is back on the grid with Dean and Sam Baker driving their Audi.

The Virginia Is For Racing Lovers Grand Prix is scheduled to go green at 2:15 p.m. ET Saturday afternoon. The race will stream live on Peacock starting at 2:10 p.m. ET.