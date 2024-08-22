Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing Penalized for Engine Inspection Violation

Denny Hamlin and the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing team have been hit with an L2-level penalty due to a violation of NASCAR’s engine inspection process. Hamlin and Joe Gibbs Racing have been penalized 75 driver points and 10 playoff points, while crew chief Chris Gabehart received a $100,000 fine.

Per the NASCAR Rulebook, all race winning engines must be inspected by NASCAR before being disassembled by the team. The penalty is tied to the engine used in Hamlin’s win at Bristol Motor Speedway back in March.

NEWS: The No. 11 team has been issued an L2-level penalty for violating NASCAR's engine inspection requirements.



The team has been assessed with the loss of 75 driver and owner points and 10 NASCAR Playoff points. Crew chief Chris Gabehart has been fined $100,000. pic.twitter.com/FUfFNW7Uue — NASCAR (@NASCAR) August 22, 2024

“Each race-winning engine must be inspected by NASCAR once the race team determines that its life cycle is complete,” a NASCAR statement read. “In this instance, prior to presenting the engine to NASCAR for inspection, Toyota Racing Development disassembled and rebuilt the No. 11’s Bristol-winning race engine. Per the NASCAR Rule Book, this violation results in an L2 penalty to the race team and driver. Toyota Racing Development self-reported this violation.”

Hamlin’s win at Bristol no longer counts towards playoff eligibility, eligibility for non-points events, tiebreakers or advancement in the playoffs.

Hamlin remains locked into the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs thanks to wins at Richmond Raceway and Dover Motor Speedway.

The penalty knocks Hamlin from third to sixth in the Cup Series regular season standings.