JRM Re-Ups With Carolina Carports

Carolina Carports will continue to sponsor JR Motorsports for 2025 and beyond in a multiyear NASCAR Xfinity Series sponsorship agreement, JRM announced Aug. 20.

The company will sponsor JRM for five races in 2025, including three with Connor Zilisch on his No. 88.

“It’s really special for us to continue this partnership with Adela [Herrera, CEO] and everyone at Carolina Carports,” JRM CEO Kelley Earnhardt Miller said in a team release. “It’s significant when we have seen the value in our team and want that relationship to continue. I can’t wait to see how this partnership expands in 2025.”

Carolina Carports is also the sponsor for Zilisch when he runs the No. 88 at Watkins Glen International later this year.

The company has adorned the hoods of Justin Allgaier and Sam Mayer‘s JRM cars in 2024, with Mayer bringing the scheme to victory at Texas Motor Speedway.