Stock Car Scoop: Keeping Cars on the Ground After Michigan Blowovers

Tyler Reddick emerged the winner after a rain-delayed, flip-marred FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway that concluded on Monday (Aug. 19).
Adam Cheek and Vito Pugliese talk about what — if anything — NASCAR can do to keep cars on the ground after Kyle Sieg and Corey LaJoie‘s Michigan tumbles, or if it’s an unavoidable hazard of vehicles going 200 mph. They also discuss Reddick and 23XI Racing’s momentum, as well as the playoff picture.
