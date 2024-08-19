Entry List: 2024 Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola

The NASCAR Xfinity Series will make its second trip of 2024 to Daytona International Speedway with 38 teams slated to compete, so every team entered will qualify.

AM Racing will continue its recent revolving door of drivers in the No. 15 Ford, announcing today that Gus Dean will make his Xfinity Series debut with the team this weekend.

New Driver Alert 🚨 @gusdean will be behind the No. 15 @airboxpurifier Ford Mustang @DAYTONA! Click the link below to read more 👇https://t.co/B5f61nD6ek pic.twitter.com/1rHqpyLV3o — AM Racing (@AMRacingNASCAR) August 19, 2024

Joe Graf Jr. will make his second NXS start of 2024 and eighth overall in the Joe Gibbs Racing No. 19, placing 17th in his first start of the year at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Ryan Truex will be Graf’s teammate in the No. 20 JGR Toyota, his first start with the team since Pocono Raceway. Truex has one win in the No. 20 this season, taking the checkered flag at Dover Motor Speedway.

Jeffrey Earnhardt will make his second start in a row and fourth overall of 2024 for Sam Hunt Racing in their No. 26 Toyota.

Akinori Ogata is set to make his second start of the year in the No. 35 Chevrolet for Joey Gase Motorsports. Ogata, a 50-year-old driver from Japan, previously placed 38th at Martinsville Speedway and failed to qualify at Charlotte Motor Speedway for JGM.

Mike Harmon Racing has yet to announce its driver in the No. 74 Chevrolet for this weekend.

The 2024 Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola will take place this Friday, Aug. 23 at 7:30 p.m. The race will be broadcasted on the USA Network.