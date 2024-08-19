Entry List: 2024 Coke Zero Sugar 400

The NASCAR Cup Series travels to Daytona International Speedway on Aug. 24 (Saturday) for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 with a 40-car field expected for the event.

All 40 cars will make the race.

Shane van Gisbergen will make his fifth Cup start of the season driving the No. 16 Chevy from Kaulig Racing. SVG’s first superspeedway start came at Talladega Superspeedway in April when he finished 28th.

Austin Hill will drive a third entry for Richard Childress Racing, piloting the No. 33 for the fourth time this season. Hill has three Xfinity Series wins at Daytona along with a Craftsman Truck Series victory on the 2.5-mile oval back in 2019.

Live Fast Racing and BJ McLeod will return to the track in the No. 78. Running only a part-time season in 2024, McLeod and LFR failed to qualify for the Daytona 500 at the start of the season but made the field at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Talladega.

Xfinity Series regular Parker Retzlaff will make his second career Cup start, this time with Beard Motorsports in the No. 62 Chevy.

For the first time in over two years, Joey Gase will be in a Cup Series race. Gase will pilot the No. 44 entry from NY Racing Team.

Cody Ware will be driving the No. 15 Ford from Rick Ware Racing. Ware finished 21st this past Monday at Michigan International Speedway.

The Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona is set to begin at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. Coverage on NBC will begin at 7 p.m. ET.