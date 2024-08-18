John Capestro-Dubets, Eric Filgueiras Win Road America Race No. 2

Rennsport One’s John Capestro-Dubets was able to get to the inside of Smooge Racing’s Tyler Gonzalez on the final lap entering turn 5. After a bunch of contact, Capestro-Dubets came out with the lead and held on to win Pirelli GT4 America SprintX Race No. 2 at Road America Sunday (Aug. 18).

“That was a heck of a time out there,” Capestro-Dubets told SRO America’s DJ Clark in victory lane. “Got a little physical, but we stuck in the fight.”

Capestro-Dubets and Filguerias’ margin of victory was .539 seconds over Gonzalez and Corey Lewis. The Heart of Racing’s Roman deAngelis and Gray Newell were third, then TechSport Racing’s Jonathan Neudorf and Johan Schwartz. Austin and Roland Krainz in the second Rennsport One Porsche were fifth.

Capestro-Dubets and Filguerias were also the winners in Silver over Gonzalez and Lewis. The Heart of Racing’s Hannah Greenemeier and Hannah Grisham were third, then JMF Motorsport’s Demi Chalkias and Jake Cowden. AutoTechnic Racing’s Zac Anderson and Colin Garrett ended up in a distant fifth.

AutoTechnic Racing’s Zac Anderson started from pole in his BMW with Saturday’s winner Kenton Koch giving chase. Much like Saturday, Koch was rather aggressive in his desire to move forward.

Three laps into the race, Koch got a run on Anderson exiting turn 3 and was able to draft past Anderson for the overall lead on the run to turn 5. Filguerias tried to follow past, but got pushed wide.

Pro-Am leader Kay van Berlo, who started seventh, inserted himself into the discussion with a move at turn 6 that moved him up to second. Later on, van Berlo was able to run down Koch and take the overall lead.

Just as the pit window opened, Rigid Speed’s Lucas Catania cut his left front tire. Instead of creeping back to the pits, Catania drove back rather quickly. As a result, the tire shredded, littering the track with debris.

The leaders all came in for their stops to switch drivers. Almost immediately after the stops, the safety car came out to clean up all of the debris.

Curt Swearingin won the race out of the pits in the ACI Motorsports Porsche, but Kevin Boehm was able to sweep around the outside of him in turn 1. The yellow came out before the teams exiting turn 1. At first, Swearingin was given the overall lead. However, after a review, Boehm was allowed to take the top spot.

At the time the yellow came out, six cars led by Blackdog Speed Shop’s Michael Cooper had not yet pitted. They made their mandatory stops under yellow and dropped way down the order.

When the race restarted, Boehm was up front, but Swearingin tried to get the lead back on the outside. The move was unsuccessful, but opened the door for AutoTechnic Racing’s Colin Garrett. Contact was made and Swearingin spun into the gravel in turn 1.

After a full course yellow was called to collect debris on track, we are back to green!



But there's trouble on the restart 😖 #GT4America #GTRoadAmerica pic.twitter.com/86h8C1pTrV — GT4America (@GT4America) August 18, 2024

Swearingin took advantage of the rains that had fallen over the past three days and extricated himself out of the trap to continue. He fell to the back of the order, though. Garrett was given a drive-through penalty for causing the incident and eventually finished 19th overall.

Less than a lap later, LA Precision Racing’s Alexandra Hainer spun and hit the wall under braking for turn 14 after contact from BimmerWorld Racing’s James Clay. That crash brought out another safety car. Hainer was ok and walked away from the incident, but her Supra was not.

Just before Hainer’s crash, SRO America officials issued a drive-through penalty to Boehm for speeding in the pit lane. That is something that cannot be served under yellow.

The race restarted with just under five minutes to go. Capestro-Dubets tried to make a run for the lead, but Boehm was able to hold him off. That gave Gonzalez a change to get by Capestro-Dubets. That pass was made in turn 8.

On the final lap, Capestro-Dubets made a big move at turn 5 for the spot. There was a lot of side-by-side contact made, but Capestro-Dubets was able to take the lead. From there, Capestro-Dubets held on.

Boehm chose not to stop for the penalty and took a post-race time penalty that dropped him all the way to 20th overall.

In Pro-Am, BimmerWorld’s Tyler McQuarrie won the class pole for this race Saturday, but had to start at the rear after substantial repairs were necessary due to a first-lap crash Saturday. That gave the class pole to van Berlo.

Van Berlo was able to drive to the overall lead prior to the mandatory stops. His teammate Swearingin got beat out of turn 1 to lose the lead before the first caution, then got dumped on the restart.

The incident elevated deAngelis to the class lead in his Aston Martin. From there, he was able to hold off the pack to earn his and Gray Newell‘s first class win of the year.

DeAngelis and Newell’s margin of victory was 3.479 seconds over Neudorf and Schwartz. The Krainz’s were in third, then Flying Lizard Motorsports’ Damir Hot and Andy Lee in their Nissan. RENNtech Motorsports’ Michael Auriemma and Matheus Leist were fifth.

In Am, BimmerWorld Racing’s Charlie Postins started from pole in 15th overall and quickly moved up to 12th. Those early moves put distance between himself and the rest of the Am class.

Postins’ time at the front was short-lived as NOLAsport’s Lee Carpentier was able to take the lead and pull away from the pack. However, Carpentier stayed out too long and got burned by the debris caution.

Once Carpentier stopped, Rotek Racing’s Robb Holland ended up in the lead. As chaos reigned on the final couple of restarts, Holland was able to move up the order and score the weekend sweep for himself and Jaden Lander.

Holland and Lander ended up ninth overall at the finish. Their margin of victory was 9.631 seconds over Carrus Callus Raceteam’s Nick Shanny and Chris Walsh. KRUGSPEED’s Lance Bergstein and Anthony Geraci were third, while Carpentier and David Peterman recovered from their bad luck with the first safety car period to finish fourth. Marc and Tyler Sharinn were fifth in their Aston Martin.

Pirelli GT4 America SprintX teams will be off for the next two weeks. The 11th race of 2024 will be held at Barber Motorsports Park on Sept. 7. Coverage will be streamed live at 6 p.m. ET on the GT World YouTube channel and on SpeedSport1.