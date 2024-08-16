Through the Gears: Michigan Best Bets

NASCAR betting is one of the most impactful forms of sports gambling. Last week at Richmond Raceway in the NASCAR Cup Series, we saw Joey Logano, who was 10-1 to win, get taken out in the final corner. Then Denny Hamlin at 5-1 was in position to get the victory before he too was removed from contention. The winner of the race? Austin Dillon, who was valued at 100-1 entering the weekend, a massive payout for those who had faith in the No. 3 car.

This weekend at Michigan International Speedway, there are three main themes to our betting strategy.

Firstly, price shop! Do you like the value of Chris Buescher at 14-1? That’s what he is listed at to win outright on the DraftKings Sportsbook. On FanDuel, Buescher is listed at 20-1 to win, a major value difference with high potential to capitalize on the closing line value before practice and qualifying. Another example: Bubba Wallace at 20-1 compared to 25-1. Be sure when placing your bets to get the most bang for your buck.

Next, the Toyotas are going to be fast. The intrigue of a Toyota winning manufacturer prop at +130 is off the charts in this one. With drivers like Martin Truex Jr. at 8-1, Tyler Reddick +850 and Christopher Bell 10-1, there are many different drivers who can come through to make this prop hit.

Lastly, closing line value. If you have the opportunity, placing some plays you may be confident in to win may be worth it to do before practice and qualifying. This is because the trends say that in six of the last eight races at this track, the winner has qualified inside the top four. Odds will go down for the outright winner if they have a great qualifying effort.

Watch below or listen wherever you get your podcasts.