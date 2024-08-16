Matt Gould Debuting for Niece at Milwaukee

Matt Gould will attempt his NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series debut at The Milwaukee Mile for Niece Motorsports, Niece announced Aug. 16.

Gould will look to qualify the No. 44 with sponsorship from Niece Equipment.

Gould, 18, is the son of Niece crew chief Phil Gould. The younger Gould has been a crew member for the team this season.

“This opportunity means a lot to me, especially having Al (Niece, owner) and my dad help me get to this point,” Matt Gould said in a team release. “I’m looking forward to it and can’t thank them enough. I’ve been having a lot of fun working on the truck and putting everything together in the interior knowing that this is for my truck, not someone else’s.

“Huge thank you to Niece Equipment and Chevrolet for the support as well. I’m hoping to get into their simulator soon to get a feel for it, but I’ve already had some help and have leaned on so many people. I’ll have a bunch of family members watching that have been waiting on this for a long time, so I’m excited to finally be able to go and do it.”

“That’s going to be crazy for me,” Phil Gould added. “You know, I’ll have my own team to worry about when I’m working on our truck, but I’ll be peeking over around him to make sure he’s good. It’s really cool, I’m super thankful to Al and Cody (Efaw, GM) and everyone here at the shop for believing in him and giving him this opportunity. He’s been working really hard in the background, working on his truck and doing all the things he needs to do to prepare for it.

“Of course I believe in him; I’m his dad, so I’m supposed to, right? But it’ll be really cool to see everyone else behind him, and I’m confident he’ll do well. I’m definitely hoping for the best.”

The No. 44 has previously appeared in 2024 with Conor Daly driving, finishing 29th at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.

Gould made his ARCA Menards Series debut at Milwaukee in 2022, also driving for Niece, finishing 10th. He finished two spots better in eighth at Toledo Speedway later that year.

He made one ARCA start last year, coming home 31st at Bristol Motor Speedway for Cook Racing Technologies.