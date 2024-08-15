Here’s Who’s Performing & Appearing at Michigan

Off the starting blocks of a wild (and controversial finish) return to action for the NASCAR Cup Series at Richmond Raceway, the series heads to the Irish Hills of Michigan for the 24th race of the regular season.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series joins the Cup tour at Michigan International Speedway for its return to racing following the Olympic break, while the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series gets the week off to gear up for the playoffs.

Michigan has featured entertaining racing in its two events with the Next Gen car, and plenty will be at stake this weekend as drivers look to lock a playoff spot. Defending race winner, Chris Buescher, enters the weekend outside the playoff cut line by a narrow three-point margin behind Bubba Wallace, as does Ross Chastain.

The pressure continues to rise and will bring the prestige of the moment in the air for fans to experience throughout the weekend.

Pre-Race Concert: Several concerts are lined up leading into the FireKeepers Casino 400 on Aug. 18. Detroit-based band Sunset Blvd will be the final act before the engines roar, and it will perform on Aug. 16 as well.

The Dueling Pianos kick off the week on Aug. 15. Following the Xfinity race on Aug. 17, country singer Tim Dugger will perform on the stage. He will be followed by country group Family Tradition Band.