AJ Allmendinger Back in Cup for Kaulig in 2025

AJ Allmendinger will return to the NASCAR Cup Series for Kaulig Racing in 2025, it announced Aug. 15.

Allmendinger will again run the No. 16, the car he competed in full time in 2023 before moving to a part-time schedule for 2024.

In 2024, he has also been the full-time driver of the No. 16 for Kaulig in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. He has three top fives and 10 top 10s in the series through 20 races.

His Cup starts, split between the Nos. 16 and 13, see him with three top 10s in 2024. He earned a win, four top fives and seven top 10s while driving the No. 16 full time last year.

In 2024, the No. 16 has also been driven by Shane van Gisbergen, Ty Dillon, Derek Kraus and Josh Williams.

Sponsorship for Allmendinger’s 2025 ride has not been announced, nor has a replacement for him in the Xfinity Series for the team.

He’s the first driver to be announced to Kaulig’s Cup program for 2025, as Daniel Hemric, the driver of the No. 31 in 2024, has not had his plans for next year confirmed.