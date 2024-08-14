NASCAR Mailbox: Austin Dillon Back Outside the Playoffs

NASCAR announced on Wednesday (Aug. 14) that Austin Dillon‘s win at Richmond Raceway would not make him eligible for the Cup Series playoffs. Dillon keeps the win, but he was also docked 25 driver and owner points and the No. 3’s spotter was suspended for three races.
Frontstretch‘s Jared Haas shares fans’ reactions post-race and his thoughts on the penalty on NASCAR Mailbox on Frontstretch‘s YouTube channel.
About the author
Jared Haas joined the Frontstretch staff in May 2020. During his time at Frontstretch, Jared has grown the Frontstretch YouTube channel from less than 200 subscribers to well over 23,000 subscribers.
A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.