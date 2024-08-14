NASCAR Mailbox: Austin Dillon Back Outside the Playoffs

NASCAR announced on Wednesday (Aug. 14) that Austin Dillon‘s win at Richmond Raceway would not make him eligible for the Cup Series playoffs. Dillon keeps the win, but he was also docked 25 driver and owner points and the No. 3’s spotter was suspended for three races.

