Entry List: 2024 Springfield ARCA 100

The ARCA Menards Series will make the trek from Brooklyn, Mich., to the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield, Ill., on Aug. 18 for the Springfield ARCA 100.

21 cars are entered for the event.

William Sawalich will be back behind the wheel of the No. 18 from Joe Gibbs Racing.

Venturini Motorsports will have a pair of replacement drivers from the Michigan International Speedway race on Friday, Aug. 16. Isabella Robusto will pilot the No. 20 while Taylor Reimer takes the No. 55, her first start of the year.

Bryce Haugeberg will drive the No. 10 from Fast Track Racing. Tim Monroe also returns to the team in its No. 12. It’ll be Monroe’s first start of the year.

Rise Motorsports’ No. 31 has Brayton Laster, while Sean Corr and Dale Quarterley return with their self-owned rides, the Nos. 8 and 4.

Brian Clubb returns with Clubb Racing Inc.’s No. 86, a car that will not run at Michigan.

Wayne Peterson Racing’s No. 06 has Nate Moeller in the seat, taking over for Con Nicolopoulos.

Kelly Kovski‘s No. 16, a perennial entry at the ARCA dirt races, is back.

Notably, Greg Van Alst‘s No. 35 is not entered, marking the first time the team will miss a race this year.

The Springfield ARCA 100 is set to take the green flag Sunday at 2 p.m. ET. Live television coverage can be found on FOX Sports 1, with the event also streamed on FloRacing.