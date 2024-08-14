Conor Daly Joining JHR for Rest of 2024

Conor Daly will drive Juncos Hollinger Racing’s No. 78 for the rest of the 2024 NTT IndyCar Series season, JHR announced Aug. 14.

Daly’s stint in the seat begins at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway.

“I am extremely pleased to reunite with Ricardo Juncos after our success together in the road to Indy,” Daly said in a team release. “Ricardo took a chance on me when I was young and it made a huge difference in my career. There are a lot of people on this team that I’ve worked with before and I that gives me a lot of confidence.

“What Brad Hollinger and Ricardo have built here is extremely impressive in a short amount of time and I consider myself very lucky to get to compete for the rest of the season and earn the necessary points for this [No.] 78 Chevrolet. There are a lot of partners in this effort and I appreciate the support behind me to get back in the race seat.”

Added co-owner Ricardo Juncos, “Having Conor Daly back in a JHR car after many years is like a flashback to some great memories, as we achieved a lot together. Now it’s time to focus on what’s ahead and aim for strong results in the rest of the NTT IndyCar Series season.”

The No. 78 has mostly been piloted by Agustin Canapino in 2024, with Nolan Siegel also taking a turn at Road America.

Daly has two starts to his name so far in 2024. He ran the Indy 500 for DPR-Cusick Motorsports and returned at Iowa Speedway for Dale Coyne Racing.

His best finish of 2024, a 10th, came at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.