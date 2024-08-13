David Malukas Moving to Foyt in 2025

David Malukas will drive for AJ Foyt Racing in the 2025 season of the NTT IndyCar Series, the team announced Aug. 13.

The deal is for multiple years, putting Malukas in a Foyt seat through at least 2026.

“I am extremely excited to have the opportunity to join AJ Foyt Racing,” Malukas said in a team release. “The team has performed very well this season and I can’t wait to get to work with them and immerse myself in that environment. The history and success of both AJ Foyt Racing and AJ Foyt himself were key factors in my decision to join the team.”

Malukas was released from Arrow McLaren earlier this season due to an injury sustained to his left wrist resulting from a mountain biking accident that caused him to miss multiple races at the beginning of the year.

He returned to action later in the season with Meyer Shank Racing.

“David will be a great addition to AJ Foyt Racing,” Larry Foyt, AFR president, added. “He is a fierce competitor who possesses a great deal of natural talent. I think David will be a super fit with our engineers and mechanics, and he will be an important factor as we continue to ascend the IndyCar rankings.”

The 22-year-old driver has two podium finishes in 39 career starts, with a best finish of second. In five races with Meyer Shank, he has a best finish of sixth.