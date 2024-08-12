“NASCAR Is at a Crossroads”

In 2014, NASCAR introduced its elimination format for the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, with one simple mantra to qualify: win one of the first 26 races, and you’re in.

It doesn’t matter how you do it.

Entering Sunday’s (August 12) Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway 32nd in points, Austin Dillon needed a win — a win that he had wrapped up until Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Ryan Preece crashed with two laps to go.

Dillon got outfoxed by Joey Logano on the overtime restart, and the No. 22 Ford was clear to the lead by the time the leaders took the white flag. For Dillon, that surefire ticket to the playoffs was dwindling away by the second. And as Logano approached the final set of corners, Dillon had one of two choices: settle for second or do anything necessary to cross first.

As we all know, he chose the latter.

Nearly four corners behind Logano as he entered turn 3, Dillon went full send into the corner, getting into the back of and spinning out Logano. Dillon had to check up to avoid crashing himself, and that allowed third-place Denny Hamlin to scoot through on the inside. That is until Dillon pulled a left out of turn 4 and sent Hamlin into the outside fence to keep the lead.

It took wrecking not one, but two drivers out of the lead for Dillon to win the race, but it counts all the same. He took the checkered flag and punched his ticket for the 2024 Cup playoffs.

It doesn’t matter how you do it, and it’s something Dillon knows damn well himself.

Austin Dillon: "I did what I had to do. … I heard we're trending No. 1 on Twitter right now." — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) August 12, 2024

The beauty of NASCAR is that contact isn’t as restricted as in other forms of motorsport. Rubbing’s racing, the bump and run, you name it. They’re all textbook moves that have been used throughout the history of NASCAR.

But when contact is allowed, those dreaded judgment calls are a necessity. Bumping and moving a driver is one thing, but wrecking two drivers in one turn is another.

If there is a line, it got crossed on Sunday.

It’s not even how the finish unfolded, but rather how blatant it is from the top down. Dillon had to throw caution into turn 3 to even make contact with Logano’s bumper, and after spinning him out, the No. 3’s spotter tells Dillon to wreck the fast-approaching No. 11 of Hamlin. The SMT data shows that Dillon made a pivotal left turn of the steering wheel at the moment that Hamlin got hooked into the outside wall.

And when team owner Richard Childress was asked about the “wreck him” comment from the spotter during the post-race media availability, he first denied that it was ever said.

As one could imagine, both Logano and Hamlin were absolutely heated after the finish.

"I beat him fair and square on the restart and he just pulls a chickenshit move. He sucks, he's sucked his whole career and now he's gonna be in the playoffs, and good for him"@joeylogano irate after getting taken out by Austin Dillon at Richmond.



📹: @m_massie22 pic.twitter.com/BDW0bcvSLv — Frontstretch (@Frontstretch) August 12, 2024

"We'll never, ever going to get taken seriously as a sport because we have no real officiating… He right-rear hooked me. What do you want me to do?"@dennyhamlin grills #NASCAR officiating and Austin Dillon after getting wiped out at Richmond.



📹: @m_massie22 pic.twitter.com/X9w56OSh4J — Frontstretch (@Frontstretch) August 12, 2024

The same goes for Logano’s crew chief Paul Wolfe and Hamlin’s crew chief Chris Gabehart.

Sure, neither Hamlin nor Logano have squeaky clean driving records of their own, but that doesn’t change how blatantly obvious Dillon’s actions were.

Nevertheless, Dillon did nothing wrong in regard to the current rules. He needed a win, and he got it. It didn’t matter if he won by three seconds or if he needed to play bumper cars on the final lap. He got it. And when there are lax standards on what constitutes aggressive driving and crossing a line, drivers are going to keep pushing the envelope for as long as they can.

But that line needs to be drawn somewhere. If a finish like this is okay, then what does that say about the racing etiquette of NASCAR for drivers rising through the ranks? And if a finish like this is okay, what would stop a Championship 4 driver from crashing his three opponents at Phoenix Raceway in November?

🤔 "If what happened last night is okay at Richmond, why would it not be okay at Phoenix to win a championship?" #NASCAR@TylerReddick says the finish at @RichmondRaceway "doesn't sit well" with him and thinks it sets a dangerous precedent.



More → https://t.co/MKhd9eLXG8 pic.twitter.com/Je1w6vYjRj — SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Ch. 90) (@SiriusXMNASCAR) August 12, 2024

The reality is that moves like Dillon’s would warrant a penalty in any international motorsport series and most short track and dirt track divisions across the country. Even iRacing was poking fun at Dillon’s actions and how Sunday’s race ended.

Please don’t do this in iRacing 🤝 pic.twitter.com/pkvHNVF5Oz — iRacing (@iRacing) August 12, 2024

Between the continuing decline of racing etiquette and the notion that a driver could do far worse to win the championship at Phoenix without penalty, NASCAR is at a crossroads.

During this week’s penalty report, NASCAR will either admit that Dillon crossed a line at Richmond and that some actions need to be penalized, or it will continue the status quo where any and all contact is legal, and that it’s up to the drivers to keep pushing the envelope with aggressive and dirty driving for the win.

The ball is now in NASCAR’s court, and the sanctioning body has to decide which path it will take.