Ty Majeski Comes Back at Richmond For 2nd Straight Truck Series Win

Faulty pit strategy, a pit road penalty and a late-race caution while leading could not keep Ty Majeski from completing back-to-back wins in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

Majeski captured his second win of the 2024 Truck Series season in the Clean Harbors 250 at Richmond Raceway on Saturday, August 10, defending the lead on the final two restarts of the race. It is the fifth win of Majeski’s Truck Series career.

“We’ve had great ThorSport trucks here at Richmond the past two years, found different ways to lose them, and we tried to do it again tonight – another mistake,” Majeski said. “We really need to clean that stuff up before playoff time, but so proud of these guys sticking behind me.”

Last year, @TyMajeski dominated at @RichmondRaceway but lost the race late.



Tonight, he takes the lead late from the dominant truck of @GrantEnfinger, and will hang on to WIN back-to-back @NASCAR_Trucks races!#NASCAR #CleanHarbors250 — Frontstretch (@Frontstretch) August 11, 2024

Regular season champion Christian Eckes crossed the line second, just .936 seconds behind Majeski. Taylor Gray, with a strong No. 17 TRICON Garage Toyota Tundra, was able to battle back to the front in the closing laps to take third. Grant Enfinger and Layne Riggs completed the top five.

Tyler Ankrum, Ben Rhodes, Daniel Dye, Ty Dillon and Connor Hall, making his Truck Series debut for McAnally-Hilgemann Racing, rounded out the top 10.

Majeski dominated to start the race, but he and his team decided to stay out on the first caution at the end of stage one for Matt Mills. Majeski immediately fell to the back of the field by the end of stage one.

To make matters worse, Majeski was issued an uncontrolled tire penalty during the stage one caution, forcing him to restart 22nd.

He only made it back to 13th by the end of stage two, but multiple cautions in stage three allowed Majeski to advance, and a strong truck in the long run helped him close in on Corey Heim and Enfinger.

A caution for Kaden Honeycutt spinning allowed Majeski to take the lead. However, Majeski held off for one more restart after Chase Purdy got into Bret Holmes, causing his Spire Motorsports teammate to crash.

He was able to keep three hungry drivers behind him of Eckes, Riggs and Enfinger to take the victory.

Dye entered Richmond five points below Tanner Gray for the final playoff spot. However, with 13 total stage points and struggles from Tanner Gray, Dye was able to work his way into the final transfer spot to make it into the playoffs despite falling back on final pit stops.

“It feels really good,” Dye said to Frontstretch. “(No.) 43 team’s worked hard all year. (I’m) just happy for us and our partners, my family and friends that have been on my side trying to help me. I’ve really re-done how I go about things recently and become a different person, a different athlete, and it’s been a big change. It’s been a very enjoyable change. I had one top 10 this year, and I don’t know how many we had this year, five I think, and a playoff spot. So, it’s real nice, just got to keep this train moving.

“I’m extremely blessed to be in this position.”

On the outside looking in no longer!@danieldye43 is locked into the #NASCARPlayoffs! pic.twitter.com/77fPVWbJEA — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Trucks (@NASCAR_Trucks) August 11, 2024

Enfinger led the most laps in the race, leading 94 of 250 laps, a career-high for the 39-year old. But the multiple cautions in stage three allowed contenders like Majeski, Riggs and Eckes to close the gap and get by Enfinger, costing him what would have been his first win of the season.

“Just got ran over with Truck Series chaos there,” Enfinger said to Frontstretch. “You got a restart with 25 to go or whatever, lineup on the top. You know that can’t happen, right? Thought I gave him plenty of room for whatever may have transpired down there to have us enough room, still got ran over and killed the left side of our truck, and that kind of took our chances away.”

Riggs emerged late as a potential upset for Dye to win his way into the playoffs. He almost found himself in a four-wide battle for the lead on the final restart and was hooking the bottom with some speed. However, the Front Row Motorsports driver was unable to get that clean air and would fall behind the top contenders to fall just short of reaching the playoffs.

“It was fun at the end,” Riggs said, “I think we were four-wide for the lead at one point. It was pretty crazy. My spotter, I don’t think he didn’t even know what to say. So, it was a lot of fun. I enjoyed being up front.”

Riggs believed he gave everything from his Ford F-150 to fight for the win in the final laps. “I got it all out of it,” Riggs said. “I feel like I got used up pretty good by the guys around me, and I pushed and shoved a little bit back, but those guys definitely used me up more than I did them. So, it was a solid day though. It’s short track racing. It’s what it’s all about, and you just move onto the next one.”

The Round of 10 of the Truck Series playoffs will kick off at The Milwaukee Mile Speedway on Sunday, August 25, at 4 p.m. ET. FOX Sports 1 will carry the television broadcast.