Sean Hingorani on Pole for ARCA West at Tri-City

For the first time this season, Sean Hingorani has won an ARCA Menards Series West pole, doing so at Tri-City Raceway.

Hingorani’s lap of 18.675 seconds was a tenth of a second faster than second place and will give him the right to lead the 15-car field to the green flag this evening.

Tyler Reif, who won the most recent West race, will share the front row with Hignorani and start second.

Jack Wood will start third, sharing row two with Greg Biffle, who starts fourth. The start will mark Biffle’s first West race since 1996.

Kyle Keller will start fifth, rounding out the top five. He’ll share row three with Jess Havens, who makes his ARCA debut this evening.

Takuma Koga, Kasey Kleyn, Eric Johnson Jr and Todd Souza will each round out the top 10 upon the drop of the green flag.

The green flag for this evening’s NAPA Auto Care 150 from the Tri-City Raceway in West Richland, Wash., is slated to go green at 10:30 p.m. ET. The broadcast will air exclusively on FloRacing.