Denny Hamlin Earns 3rd Cup Series Pole of 2024 at Richmond

Denny Hamlin won his third pole of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season after turning the fastest time in the final round of qualifying with a 118.162 mph lap at Richmond Raceway. Hamlin earned his fourth pole at Virginia’s state capital and the 43rd pole of his Cup Series career.

Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Martin Truex Jr. will join Hamlin on the front row. Both drivers were involved in a controversial overtime restart in the last race at Richmond back in March, resulting in Hamlin taking the victory over Truex Jr., who was leading in the closing stages.

Josh Berry was the fastest driver in the Ford stable, placing his Stewart-Haas Racing No. 4 in third, and Chase Elliott placed highest of the Chevrolet drivers in the field, earning the fourth starting spot. Christopher Bell completed the top five, the third JGR driver among the top five starters.

Austin Dillon, Chris Buescher, Bubba Wallace, Joey Logano and Tyler Reddick rounded out the top 10.

Only 37 drivers were entered for the race, therefore all of them will compete in tomorrow night’s race.

The Cook Out 400 from Richmond will start tomorrow, Aug 11 at 6 p.m. ET. The race will be broadcasted on USA Network.