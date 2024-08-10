Christian Eckes Wins 3rd Truck Series Pole of 2024 at Richmond

Christian Eckes will start on the pole in tonight’s (Aug. 10) NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series regular season finale at Richmond Raceway with a speed of 118.655 mph, capturing his third pole of the 2024 season for McAnally-Hilgemann Racing and earning the ninth pole of his career.
Tonight, Eckes will attempt to close out the regular season championship over rival Corey Heim. Eckes was 50 points ahead of Heim prior to tonight’s race.
The most recent winner in the Truck Series, ThorSport Racing’s Ty Majeski, joined Eckes on the front row, only managing a speed of 118.033 in the two-lap, single-truck qualifying session.
Grant Enfinger finished the session third, and Layne Riggs qualified fourth. ARCA Menards Series East regular William Sawalich completed the top five.
Heim, Taylor Gray, Kaden Honeycutt, Nick Sanchez and Tyler Ankrum completed the top 10.
The two drivers closest on the playoff bubble are TRICON Garage’s Tanner Gray and MHR’s Daniel Dye, both drivers separated by five points respectively. Dye will roll off 13th, while Gray will start 26th.
With 37 entries competing to race into tonight’s 36-truck field, Trey Hutchens was the lone driver who did not qualify.
Richmond Trucks Qualifying Results
The green flag for the Clean Harbors 250 will wave tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET with television broadcasting provided by FOX Sports 1.
About the author
Wyatt Watson has followed NASCAR closely since 2007. He joined Frontstretchas a journalist in February 2023 after serving in the United States Navy for five years as an Electronic Technician Navigation working on submarines. Wyatt writes breaking NASCAR news and contributes to columns such as Friday Faceoff and 2-Headed Monster. Wyatt also contributes to Frontstretch's social media and serves as an at-track reporter, collecting exclusive content for Frontstretch.
Wyatt Watson can be found on Twitter @WyattGametime
