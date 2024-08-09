Through The Gears: Richmond Best Bets

We are back! After the two-week NASCAR Cup Series break, it’s time to make some money winning NASCAR bets again.

We head to Richmond Raceway for the second time this season for the Cook Out 400 this weekend. This is a really important race because it is the first time we will be back at a racetrack that we have raced on once before this season.

It is also another night race at Richmond, which is huge for our preparation. There was a drastic difference in the two Richmond races last season and a major factor was the hot, slick racetrack with it being a daytime race last summer.

That said, I am expecting some of the same drivers to be contenders for the win this week, although others have made adjustments to be a factor to outright win.

The books opened with Christopher Bell and Martin Truex Jr. as the favorites, both at +500 to win. This is important to note because only three drivers have finished inside the top 10 in the three most comparable races this season: Bell, Truex and Chris Buescher. Bell winning at Phoenix Raceway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway and coming close at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway definitely gives him an edge.

Keep your eye on major value on the board before practice and qualifying with drivers like Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney and Bubba Wallace. For Blaney at +1,400 to win, he is my favorite play this weekend. To win or score a top five or a top 10, there is value. He struggled there in the spring, but it has been 17 races since our last time at this track. Since then, he won at Iowa Speedway and was in position to win at Gateway and New Hampshire. With the way that teams has brought speed the last six weeks, it is reminiscent of his championship run last year.

