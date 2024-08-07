Entry List: 2024 NAPA Auto Care 150

For the first time since 2003, the ARCA Menards Series West is visiting Tri-City Raceway. Fifteen drivers are entered for the 150-lap race at the 0.5-mile short track so all will compete on Saturday (Aug. 10) night.

Most notably, Greg Biffle will drive the No. 23 Chevrolet for Sigma Performance Services. It’ll be his third career West series start. SPS’ No. 23 is second in the owner point standings, trailing Tyler Reif in Central Coast Racing’s No. 13.

Sean Hingorani remains in Jerry Pitts’ No. 5. Hingorani lost the points lead to Reif in the series’ most recent race at Shasta Speedway.

Danica Dart will make her fourth start of the season in KKM Driver Development’s No. 11. Robbie Kennealy, one of the three drivers out of the KKM stable, is not entered.

Rise Motorsports will have its owner Tim Goulet driving its No. 31. The team previously competed in the Irwindale Speedway doubleheader with Rick Goodale.

There are two debutants entered for this race: Jess Havens in the No. 6 and Kasey Kleyn in the No. 88.

The green flag will fly at Tri-City at 10:30 p.m. ET with live coverage provided by FloRacing.