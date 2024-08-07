David Wilson Retiring as President of TRD

David Wilson is retiring from his role as president of Toyota Racing Development at the end of the year, TRD announced Aug. 7.

Wilson’s served as president of TRD for the last 11 years.

Tyler Gibbs will be president after Wilson’s tenure ends on Dec. 16.

“It’s been such an honor to be a member of this Team and work alongside so many dedicated, talented and passionate men and women,” Wilson said in a release. “I’m humbled and grateful for the trust, support and friendship afforded me throughout my career by my colleagues at TMNA, the Toyota Motor Corporation, our industry and team partners and our athletes. But now, I’ve completed my lap and I’m proud to hand the keys over to my friend and ‘brother in arms’, Tyler Gibbs. I have every confidence that Tyler and his team will continue to grow and strengthen TRD’s world-class legacy on and off the track.”

Wilson’s been with TRD for 35 years in various roles before being named president in January 2014.

“I have big shoes to fill,” Gibbs said. “Dave has been the cornerstone of TRD’s growth and culture over the last 35 years. During my 28 years working for Dave, he has given me countless opportunities to learn and grow, and this is another one of those opportunities. I’m excited and grateful for the privilege to work with so many incredible people at TRD and TMNA, along with our many partners, and together we’ll seek to continue TRD’s history of success.”

Gibbs oversees competition, engineering, commercial and administration activities.