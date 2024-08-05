Entry List: 2024 Cook Out 400

After two off weeks for the Olympics, the NASCAR Cup Seeries is back in action at Richmond Raceway, where there are 37 cars for 40 positions.
All 37 cars will race, barring any entry list changes.
Riley Herbst is in the No. 15 for Rick Ware Racing. Herbst has split time in this car with Kaz Grala and Cody Ware.
Kaulig Racing has Ty Dillon in its rotational No. 16 entry. This is Dillon’s sixth Cup start of 2024 and fourth with Kaulig.
Parker Retzlaff will make his Cup debut in the No. 66 for MBM Motorsports. Carl Long’s organization has had a variety of drivers in the No. 66 this year, and the 21-year-old rising star in Xfinity is the latest to take the wheel.
Cup Richmond Entry List
The 2024 Cook Out 400 will happen Sunday, Aug 11 at 6 p.m. ET. You can watch the race on USA Network.
Kevin Nix has been with Frontstretch since February 2023. Hailing from Gilbert, Arizona, his dream is to be in the NASCAR media sphere full-time. He is a video assistant, working on the back end to streamline video and audio quality of all at-track interviews. Nix also writes about news every Monday for the site.
Nix graduated with a Master's Degree in Sports Journalism from ASU's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication in Phoenix, Arizona. He also has bachelor's degrees in Communications and Political Science. In his downtime, he likes to read, play video games and take walks in the Arizona weather - when it's not too hot.