Entry List: 2024 Cook Out 400

After two off weeks for the Olympics, the NASCAR Cup Seeries is back in action at Richmond Raceway, where there are 37 cars for 40 positions.

All 37 cars will race, barring any entry list changes.

Riley Herbst is in the No. 15 for Rick Ware Racing. Herbst has split time in this car with Kaz Grala and Cody Ware.

Kaulig Racing has Ty Dillon in its rotational No. 16 entry. This is Dillon’s sixth Cup start of 2024 and fourth with Kaulig.

Parker Retzlaff will make his Cup debut in the No. 66 for MBM Motorsports. Carl Long’s organization has had a variety of drivers in the No. 66 this year, and the 21-year-old rising star in Xfinity is the latest to take the wheel.

The 2024 Cook Out 400 will happen Sunday, Aug 11 at 6 p.m. ET. You can watch the race on USA Network.