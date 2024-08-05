Entry List: 2024 Clean Harbors 250

The final race of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series regular season, held at Richmond Raceway, features 38 trucks for 36 spots.

Two trucks will fail to qualify, barring any entry list changes.

Connor Zilisch is in the No. 7 for Spire Motorsports. Zilisch, one of NASCAR’s strongest prospects, is making his second career Truck start and second with Spire. He finished fourth at Circuit of the Americas.

Trey Hutchens makes another attempt in the No. 14 with his own team, Trey Hutchens Racing. He’s looking to make his third Truck start of 2024.

Young’s Motorsports will field its third entry, the No. 20, for Jerry Bohlman. He’s making his third career Truck attempt and trying to qualify for his first race. He DNQ’d twice in G2G Racing’s No. 46 entry one season ago.

Making another attempt is Mason Maggio in the No. 21 for Floridian Motorsports.

Reaume Brothers Racing has Keith McGee in the No. 22. RBR is also fielding a second truck, the No. 27, and the team has yet to announce the driver.

Kaden Honeycutt makes his next start in the No. 45 for Niece Motorsports. Honeycutt has impressed in his limited seat time this year.

Conner Jones continues his swap with Luke Fenhaus in ThorSport Racing’s No. 66 truck, as he is back in it this week.

Terry Carroll Motorsports makes its sixth attempt of the season and sixth with Justin Carroll as its driver. Justin is looking to qualify for his fourth race of 2024.

Connor Hall is in the No. 91 for McAnally-Hilgemann Racing. Hall is making his Truck debut. He has raced in the CARS Tour this season, and he has one win, seven top fives and seven top 10s in nine starts.

The 2024 Clean Harbors 250 will take place Saturday, Aug 10 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The race can be seen on FOX Sports 1.