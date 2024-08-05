Chris Sherwood to Sub for Injured Adam Stevens as Christopher Bell’s Crew Chief

Chris Sherwood will serve as interim crew chief for Christopher Bell starting at Richmond Raceway, Joe Gibbs Racing announced Aug 5.
Adam Stevens, Bell’s full-time crew chief, suffered two broken knees during the Olympic break, and he will not be at the racetrack during his recovery.
“I hate that I won’t be at the track for a few weeks, but I will be fully engaged remotely,” Stevens said in a team release. “I am very thankful for the depth and strength of this 20 team and don’t anticipate my physical absence having any effect on our performance. The surgery went well, and I will be back at the track in a few weeks.”
Stevens will be in JGR’s war room during upcoming race weekends. He’s been atop the pit box for Bell’s three wins this season.
Richmond will be Sherwood’s first-ever race as crew chief. He is normally Christopher Bell’s car chief.
Kevin Nix has been with Frontstretch since February 2023. Hailing from Gilbert, Arizona, his dream is to be in the NASCAR media sphere full-time. He is a video assistant, working on the back end to streamline video and audio quality of all at-track interviews. Nix also writes about news every Monday for the site.
Nix graduated with a Master's Degree in Sports Journalism from ASU's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication in Phoenix, Arizona. He also has bachelor's degrees in Communications and Political Science. In his downtime, he likes to read, play video games and take walks in the Arizona weather - when it's not too hot.