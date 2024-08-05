Chris Sherwood to Sub for Injured Adam Stevens as Christopher Bell’s Crew Chief

Chris Sherwood will serve as interim crew chief for Christopher Bell starting at Richmond Raceway, Joe Gibbs Racing announced Aug 5.

Adam Stevens, Bell’s full-time crew chief, suffered two broken knees during the Olympic break, and he will not be at the racetrack during his recovery.

“I hate that I won’t be at the track for a few weeks, but I will be fully engaged remotely,” Stevens said in a team release. “I am very thankful for the depth and strength of this 20 team and don’t anticipate my physical absence having any effect on our performance. The surgery went well, and I will be back at the track in a few weeks.”

Stevens will be in JGR’s war room during upcoming race weekends. He’s been atop the pit box for Bell’s three wins this season.

Richmond will be Sherwood’s first-ever race as crew chief. He is normally Christopher Bell’s car chief.