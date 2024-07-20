Theo Pourchaire to Sub for Alexander Rossi in Toronto

After a night of deliberation, Arrow McLaren has decided to name a familiar face to substitute for an injured Alexander Rossi.

Theo Pourchaire has been given the nod for the rest of the weekend in Toronto, returning to the team and the series after being dropped by McLaren earlier in the season for Nolan Siegel. He will have to miss the second practice session as he flies in from Europe.

Team Update from Indy Toronto GP: pic.twitter.com/W7K0XQaMFb — Arrow McLaren IndyCar Team (@ArrowMcLaren) July 20, 2024

Rossi was injured in a practice crash on Friday, July 19 in Toronto. The full-time McLaren driver, who is a free agent for next year, broke his right thumb and will be unable to continue on this weekend.

Pourchaire initially joined Arrow McLaren earlier in the season to substitute for an injured David Malukas. Malukas later was released from his contract and the team signed Pourchaire on a multi-year contract. This lasted about a month, as Pourchaire was then let go in favor of Siegel on another multi-year contract.

The reigning Formula 2 champion and KICK Sauber Formula 1 reserve driver has competed in five NTT IndyCar Series races in his career, with a best finish of 10th at Detroit earlier this year.