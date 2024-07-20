NASCAR on TV this week
(Photo: Joe Skibinski/Penske Entertainment)

Colton Herta Earns 3rd Pole in 2024 for Toronto Indy

Colton Herta and Andretti Global know how to go quick on street courses.

This was proven Saturday (July 20) as Herta took his 14th NTT IndyCar Series pole for the Ontario Honda Dealers Toronto Indy.

But speed hasn’t been the concern for the No. 26 car, it’s been wins, something he hasn’t achieved since the Indianapolis Grand Prix in 2022.

“You know this thing has been a rocket ship all weekend, really has been the past few races,” Herta said. “Luck hasn’t turned our way this year for a win yet. I’m hoping it’s here tomorrow. The Gainbridge Honda is very quick and we’ve always had good results here and I hope we can transfer that tomorrow.”

It was a front-row sweep for Andretti Global, as teammate Kyle Kirkwood will start on the outside.

“We ended up doing three laps of tires on the first run, which put us in a situation where we grained the front,” Kirkwood said.

The outside front-row start continues Kirkwood’s strong season, but he knew he didn’t have the speed to challenge his teammate.

“Colton’s obviously been the quickest driver all weekend long, so he’s extremely deserving of this.”

Meyer Shank Racing put two cars in the top six, with Felix Rosenqvist starting third for Sunday’s race, and new teammate David Malukas further proving he has speed. The American will start sixth.

Team Penske’s Scott McLaughlin was the highest starting top-five championship contender and the only one to make the Firestone Fast Six, qualifying fourth. Romain Grosjean will start fifth.

Firestone Fast Six

Herta was the clear favorite, but Kirkwood tried his best to put his No. 27 ahead of his teammate. But it didn’t work out.

Grosjean went too deep in one of the turns and had to back up on the track, luckily not impeding any other cars. That misstep set him back in his run, but he rebounded to take fifth.

Malukas’ start is his second straight Firestone Fast Six appearance, after qualifying third at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

PositionDriverNumberTeamTime
1Colton Herta26Andretti Global59.5431s
2Kyle Kirkwood27Andretti Global+0.1304
3Felix Rosenqvist60Meyer Shank Racing+0.2821s
4Scott McLaughlin3Team Penske+0.3651s
5Romain Grosjean77Juncos Hollinger Racing+0.4581s
6David Malukas66Meyer Shank Racing+0.6678s
Round 2

Confusion reigned on who would advance after Malukas was penalized for causing a local yellow, which affected another car on his run, stripping him of his fastest lap at the time. However, he set his fastest lap on his one remaining circuit and still moved on. His qualifying pace continues to be consistently strong.

Graham Rahal put his Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing car in eighth, the best for the team and the second race in a row he will roll off the grid from that spot.

Josef Newgarden and Will Power were unable to match their teammate McLaughlin’s pace, starting seventh and ninth respectively.

PositionDriverNumberTeamTime from Advancing
7Josef Newgarden2Team Penske+0.0190s
8Graham Rahal15Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing+0.1717s
9Will Power12Team Penske+0.2704s
10Agustin Canapino78Juncos Hollinger Racing+0.4267s
11Marcus Ericsson28Andretti Global+0.4758s
12Christian Rasmussen20Ed Carpenter Racing+0.5730s

Round 1 Group 1

Championship contender Scott Dixon had a moment on his final flyer lap, slightly losing the rear which hurt his final run. He will have a tough road ahead of him on Sunday to win his fifth Toronto Indy.

Kirkwood was fastest, with Rasmussen advancing for his second straight qualifying session.

Newgarden inched his way through with a slightly faster lap than Marcus Armstrong.

Dale Coyne Racing rookie Hunter McElrea, who has been effusive with his excitement to drive this weekend, unfortunately crashed in turn 8. He was unable to continue and will start at the rear.

PositonDriverNumberTeamTime from Advancing
13Marcus Armstrong11Chip Ganassi Racing+0.0256s
15Scott Dixon9Chip Ganassi Racing+0.1913s
17Santino Ferrucci14AJ Foyt Enterprises+0.4596s
19Nolan Siegel6Arrow McLaren Racing+0.6933s
21Toby Sowery51Dale Coyne Racing w/ RWR+0.7891s
23Pietro Fittipaldi30Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing+0.8315s
25Hunter McElrea18Dale Coyne RacingACCIDENT – NO TIME

Round 1 Group 2

Traffic seemed to be more of a factor in this group, as both Pato O’Ward and Grosjean dealt with cars in front of them. It ended up hurting the No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet more, as O’Ward did not advance.

As part of the traffic problem, championship leader Alex Palou was deemed to impede O’Ward and was stripped of his two fastest laps. He will start 18th after initially being fast enough to move to Round 2.

“We need to look at that,” Palou said. “I’m still on the grid, so I need to check that, I had three cars in front of me, couldn’t really go anywhere. I was already out for one lap, unlike the cars that were in front of me. So, do not agree (with the penalty), but it is what it is.”

Agustin Canapino was moved into the top six of the group, thus moving on to his first Fast 12 qualifying session due to the Palou penalty.

Defending pole winner Christian Lundgaard had a different experience in qualifying than a year ago, only able to put down the ninth fastest time for the session, thus not advancing.

Theo Pourchaire, who could easily be in a National Lampoon’s International Vacation movie script, soldiered on in the session, but his lack of track time was too much to overcome. He will start 26th.

Unlike Group 1, no incidents occurred.

PositionDriverNumberTeamTime from Advancing
14
Pato O’Ward		5Arrow McLaren+0.1242s
16Christian Lundgaard45Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing+0.2317s
18Alex Palou10Chip Ganassi RacingPENALTY / +0.3144
20Kyffin Simpson4Chip Ganassi Racing+0.4309s
22Rinus Veekay21Ed Carpenter Racing+0.5653s
24Linus Lundqvist8Chip Ganassi Racing+0.6906s
26Theo Pourchaire7Arrow McLaren Racing+1.087s
27Sting Ray Robb41AJ Foyt Enterprises+1.215s

2024 Ontario Honda Dealers Toronto Indy at Exhibition Place Qualifying Results

The Ontario Honda Dealers Toronto Indy at Toronto will start at 1:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 21, with coverage exclusively on Peacock.

Tom Blackburn

Tom is an IndyCar writer at Frontstretch, joining in March 2023. Besides writing the IndyCar Previews and frequent editions of Inside IndyCar, he will hop on as a fill-in guest on the Open Wheel podcast The Pit Straight. A native Hoosier, he calls Fort Wayne home. Follow Tom on Twitter @TomBlackburn42.