Rajah Caruth Wins Trucks Pole at IRP

Rajah Caruth will start on the pole for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series TSport 200 on July 19 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.

Caruth set the fastest qualifying lap at 108.017 mph. Caruth captured his second career pole with his first at Las Vegas Motor Speedway earlier this year being followed by his first career win.

Grant Enfinger will start outside of the front row after setting a qualifying speed of 107.937 mph. Tyler Ankrum will start third with defending IRP winner Ty Majeski rolling off fourth. The top-four starters were separated by less than a tenth of a second.

Matt Crafton starts fifth with series points leader Christian Eckes starting alongside him in sixth. Daniel Dye, Stewart Friesen, Corey Heim and Chase Purdy round out the top-10 starters.

Xfinity Series regular Sammy Smith will start 12th in the No. 7 Chevy from Spire Motorsports. Ross Chastain put the No. 45 Chevy 16th in the lineup. His Niece Motorsports teammates Matt Mills and Conor Daly didn’t post qualifying laps.

With 35 trucks entered, nobody failed to qualify.

The TSport 200 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park is set to go green Friday at 8:45 p.m. ET with TV coverage on FOX Sports 1.