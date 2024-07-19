Connor Zilisch Wins ARCA Race at IRP for 3rd Win of Season

Connor Zilisch won the first two ARCA Menards Series and ARCA Menards Series East combination races of 2024. He continued that streak by winning at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park on Friday (July 19) night.

“First off, I just want to say thank you to my Silver Hare Racing family […],” Zilisch told FOX Sports’ Heather DeBeaux. “This Silver Hare Racing Pinnacle Racing Group Chevrolet was so fast and I kind of messed up two restarts in a row. Luckily I got a third shot at it and, you know, this year Josh Wise and Scott Speed in the back of my head telling me what to do and prepped for this race for weeks now. And it just feels good to have that prep pay off and you know get my team a win.

“In this critical situation we’re racing for a championship, these wins matter a lot. So I’m just so thankful for my entire team for everything they’ve done. My Silver Hare Racing family back in North Carolina and my entire family for being the best support system.”

Three ARCA Menards Series races.

Three ARCA Menards Series WINS!@ConnorZilisch conquers @RaceIRP! pic.twitter.com/gI5ulAQmSq — ARCA Menards Series (@ARCA_Racing) July 19, 2024

Zilisch entered the night as the East points leader and his triumph adds to his total with only two races left in the season. He withstood an overtime restart when he chose the bottom lane.

“I just wanted leverage,” he said. “When I’m on the bottom I have more control than when I’m on top so you know as long as I beat him to the start/finish line. I got a good run, I knew I could kind of slide myself and get clear off turn 2. It’s all about leverage in these games and me and the No. 18 have a little bit of history so I just didn’t want to take a chance on it. You know I’m glad it paid off.

National tour point leader Andres Perez finished second ahead of William Sawalich, who entered IRP with back-to-back victories.

Lavar Scott finished fourth followed by Gio Ruggiero in fifth. Kris Wright, Marco Andretti, Greg Van Alst, Dean Thompson and Isaac Johnson rounded out the top 10 in sixth through 10th, respectively.

Only one multi-car crash occurred at the 0.686-mile short track, and it ended the days for both full-time drivers Toni Breidinger and Christian Rose.

Breidinger was left disappointed with her car on the wrecker.

Rose wound up 22nd with Breidinger in 24th, two of the 10 DNFs on Friday night.

Although Zilisch led the final 26 circuits, he had to fend off Sawalich after Amber Balcaen spun with two to go to ensure an overtime finish. Zilisch scored his third career national tour and fourth East tour wins.

The national series drivers next head to Salem Speedway on Saturday, July 27 at 8 p.m. ET. FOX Sports 1 and FloRacing will provide live coverage. As for the East drivers, they’ll venture to the Milwaukee Mile for their penultimate race of the season. It’ll take place on Sunday, Aug. 25 at 1 p.m. ET with FS1 and FloRacing also broadcasting the race.