Alexander Rossi Out at Toronto After Broken Thumb in Crash

Alexander Rossi will miss the NTT IndyCar Series race on the Streets of Toronto after sustaining a broken right thumb in a practice crash on Friday, July 19, Arrow McLaren announced on X.
A replacement for Rossi in the No. 7 has yet to be announced.
Rossi crashed late in practice when he ran wide in turn 8 and clipped the tire barriers with his left front.
Rossi entered the weekend eighth in the NTT IndyCar point standings.
The Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto takes place at 1 p.m. ET Sunday. The event will be streamed on Peacock.
