Alexander Rossi Out at Toronto After Broken Thumb in Crash

Alexander Rossi will miss the NTT IndyCar Series race on the Streets of Toronto after sustaining a broken right thumb in a practice crash on Friday, July 19, Arrow McLaren announced on X.

A replacement for Rossi in the No. 7 has yet to be announced.

Rossi crashed late in practice when he ran wide in turn 8 and clipped the tire barriers with his left front.

.@AlexanderRossi was seen and released following this contact with tire wall in practice. pic.twitter.com/5gZ4k9PMeQ — NTT INDYCAR SERIES (@IndyCar) July 19, 2024

Rossi entered the weekend eighth in the NTT IndyCar point standings.

The Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto takes place at 1 p.m. ET Sunday. The event will be streamed on Peacock.