Here’s Who’s Performing & Appearing at Indianapolis

After a three-year hiatus that saw NASCAR switch from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval to the road course, the crown-jewel Brickyard 400 is back.

This will be the first time the NASCAR Cup Series Next Gen car competes on the rectangular Indianapolis Motor Speedway layout. Drivers will adjust to one more corner then they had last week at Pocono Raceway, but certain features of both tracks are comparable.

While the Brickyard 400 visibly waned in attendance in the years before the series moved to the road course, there should be a heightened amount of intrigue this weekend. There also aren’t many more special victories in motorsports than being able to kiss the yard of bricks at the end of the day.

With both the Cup and NASCAR Xfinity series competing on the 2.5-mile track while the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series will race at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, one of racing’s most iconic cities will be bustling this weekend.

Honorary Pace Car Driver: No stranger to success at IMS, Hendrick Motorsports owner Rick Hendrick will lead the field prior to the green flag of the Brickyard 400. HMS has won 10 Brickyard 400s between Jeff Gordon (five), Jimmie Johnson (four), and Kasey Kahne (one). Its rich history at the track added a page this year when HMS driver Kyle Larson competed in the Indianapolis 500 in a joint effort with Arrow McLaren.

National Anthem: Ephraim Owens will perform the national anthem for the 31st Brickyard 400. Owens was a contestant on season 24 of The Voice and is an Indianapolis native.

Kinley Shoemaker serves in the role for the TSport 200 at IRP. Shoemaker was named Miss Indiana Teen 2023.

Hauler Parade: Fans can meet two-time Brickyard 400 driver and crew chief champions Dale Jarrett and Todd Parrott at the hauler parade on July 18. The pairing won the 1996 and 1999 Brickyard 400 with Roush Yates Racing.