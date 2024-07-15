Garrett Smithley Driving for APR at Indy

Garrett Smithley will drive for Alpha Prime Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the team announced July 15.

Smithley will run the No. 45 with backing from Trophy Tractor and Rich Mar Florist.

This will be Smithley’s 18th Xfinity attempt of 2024. All of his prior appearances came with JD Motorsports, with his best result in 2024 being 16th at Daytona International Speedway.

APR is fielding its third entry for the fifth time this year, and the 32-year-old is looking to put it on the starting grid for its third race. Brad Perez and Caesar Bacarella made one race each earlier this year in the No. 45, while Alon Day failed to qualify the car at the Chicago street course.