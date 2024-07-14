Sting Ray Robb Flips in Massive Last-Lap Crash at Iowa

While Will Power was taking the checkered flag during Sunday’s (July 14) Hy-Vee One Step 250 at Iowa Speedway, NTT IndyCar Series sophomore Sting Ray Robb was involved in a multi-car pileup on the backstretch which sent the A. J. Foyt Enterprises driver barrel rolling down the track.

The Idaho native was awake and alert when being helped from the car after the crash and was later transferred to a local hospital for further examination.

— NTT INDYCAR SERIES (@IndyCar) July 14, 2024



— NTT INDYCAR SERIES (@IndyCar) July 14, 2024

At 6:53 p.m. ET, the team announced that Robb had been released from Mercy One Des Moines Medical Center following further evaluations.

Robb was approaching the No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet of Alexander Rossi at the exit of turn 2 when the incident began. Rossi appeared to be severely down on pace when Robb attempted a late dive to the McLaren’s inside. The two cars made contact, launching Robb into the air, as Rossi spun to the inside of the track.

Robb’s front-end lifted straight into the air before the rear clipped Rossi’s car and sent the No. 41 into a pirouette before it crashed back to the asphalt and flipped twice. The car then slid to a stop on its lid at the entrance to turn 3 while further chaos unfolded toward the inside wall.

— INDYCAR on NBC (@IndyCaronNBC) July 14, 2024



— INDYCAR on NBC (@IndyCaronNBC) July 14, 2024

While Rossi spun to the inside, Ed Carpenter and Kyle Kirkwood both spun as they attempted to avoid Rossi, with the former’s car being launched over Rossi and landing directly on top of Kirkwood’s No. 27 Honda. Fortunately, the aeroscreen acted as a guard against Carpenter’s right-rear tire, which nearly struck Kirkwood in the head.

Speaking to Frontstretch after the race, Rossi confirmed that he had run out of fuel which was the cause of him being off the pace at the exit of turn 2.

“We were out of fuel, I guess,” he said. “I don’t know why, I haven’t talked to anyone yet. I don’t know why I got hit, but that’s what happened.”

Though he was unavailable for comment to Frontstretch, Kirkwood was interviewed by NBC after the accident.

“I know Rossi was running out of fuel and staying on line,” Kirkwood told NBC. “He was going much, much slower. My spotter apprised me of the situation, but clearly it was too late for Sting Ray [Robb] there. Hopefully, he’s OK. Hopefully, everyone that has gotten out is OK. Definitely a very, very scary wreck.

Kirkwood was stuck inside the racecar for several minutes while the safety crew worked to get Carpenter’s No. 20 machine off his car. He eventually climbed out and was OK.

“I hate being stuck in the car,” Kirkwood said. “There’s no doubt about that one. I was stuck at Indianapolis, upside down. The first thing you want is to get out of the car.”

"All good."



— NTT INDYCAR SERIES (@IndyCar) July 14, 2024

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.