Ryan Blaney Pulls Away to Earn 2nd Win of 2024 at Pocono

Ryan Blaney didn’t have to stress about fuel on Sunday (July 14) afternoon, saving enough to earn his second win of 2024.

The defending NASCAR Cup Series champion held the lead on the final restart and drove away from Denny Hamlin and Alex Bowman to claim his second win in the last five races.

“Things are really falling into place for us,” Blaney told USA Network post-race. “It’s nice to stick to the plan today. Our plan was to have track position at the end, and our car was fast enough. So cool to win here again.”

Hamlin and Bowman made up the rest of the podium in second and third, with William Byron and Joey Logano rounding out the top five.

Tyler Reddick and Brad Keselowski finished sixth and seventh, respectively, with Martin Truex Jr., Chase Elliott and Bubba Wallace rounding out the top 10 in eighth through 10th, respectively.

The calm run to the checkered flag was pre-empted by a chaotic first 130 laps.

Noah Gragson was the first casualty of the day, as the No. 10 car spun into the turn 1 wall on lap 14. The crash relegated Gragson to a last-place finish.

Strategy immediately started to show its hand after the first caution of the day, as Bell, Logano and the majority of the back half of the field made their way down pit road.

With drivers such as Chastain, Blaney and Ty Gibbs pitting late in stage one, Truex coasted to the stage one victory. The stage win was Truex’s third of 2024.

On the ensuing restart, Keselowski and Logano were on the front row, with Keselowski pulling away to the lead off of turn 1. With Keselowski, Logano and the majority of the top 20 needing to pit, a caution for Ross Chastain enabled them to do so under yellow. Chastain spun and incurred damage on the right side of his car coming out of turn 3 before going straight into turn 1.

“I’m just worried about why I spun out” @RossChastain done for the day after contact with the wall on lap 52.



Chastain says he felt the car slip but was unable to catch it.



📹 @stephen_stumpf pic.twitter.com/ZDwmvNGOXm — Frontstretch (@Frontstretch) July 14, 2024

The top contenders – including Hamlin, Truex, Byron and Blaney – all took two tires on their next pit stop, further opening up the strategy rabbit hole. Gibbs, however, stayed out, assuming the lead for the restart. Josh Berry then took the lead away from Gibbs, but his old tires were no match for the fresh rubber of Hamlin, who took the lead on lap 67.

Austin Cindric headed pit stops for a group of cars that needed to pit, including Gibbs and Berry.

Hamlin won stage two, with the likes of Blaney and Truex pitting before the end of the stage. Hamlin pitted under caution, losing nine spots on pit road.

Berry and Chris Buescher restarted on the front row for the restart with 60 laps to go, with Buescher quickly grabbing the lead. As Berry faded to sixth, Blaney took over the second spot.

A caution with 46 laps to go for Todd Gilliland set the field up right on the edge of the fuel window. Kyle Larson won the race off of pit road, taking two tires along with Blaney, Elliott, Hamlin and others. Unfortunately for Larson, Daniel Suarez, Gibbs and Elliott, a speeding penalty sent them to the back of the field.

On the ensuing restart, chaos commenced. Corey LaJoie got into the left rear of Kyle Busch, sending the No. 8 car into oncoming traffic. Harrison Burton, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., AJ Allmendinger and Ryan Preece were also caught up in the crash.

Busch declined to comment further on the contact between himself and LaJoie in his infield care center interview.

With 34 laps to go, Blaney flew to lead, but trouble once again found the rear of the field. Zane Smith and John Hunter Nemechek got into Michael McDowell, sending both the Nos. 71 and No. 42 cars into the inside wall.

For the third consecutive restart, the caution flag quickly came out again. Pole sitter Gibbs’ engine let go with 29 laps to go, puking fluid onto the surface of the Pocono Raceway.

Blaney notched his second Cup win at The Tricky Triangle and the 12th triumph of his career.

The Cup Series’ next stop will be the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The Cup Series will return to the oval for the first Brickyard 400 since 2020. NBC’s coverage of the race begins at 2:30 p.m. ET.