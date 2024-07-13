Sheldon Creed Wins Xfinity Pole at Pocono

Sheldon Creed will see the green flag first in this afternoon’s (July 13) Xfinity Series race at Pocono Raceway, winning the pole with a speed of 167.255 mph.

For Creed, who is still looking for his first career Xfinity win, the pole is just the second of his career (Portland International Raceway, 2023), and first since he joined Joe Gibbs Racing this season.

Creed’s lap time was a whopping three-tenths faster than second-place qualifier Brandon Jones, who laid down a lap of 166.334 mph.

Justin Allgaier, Taylor Gray and Chandler Smith rounded out the top five.

Of note, Brennan Poole set the 27th-fastest lap, but he will start at the rear of the field due to unapproved adjustments after going through technical inspection. Poole’s No. 44 then failed inspection after making those adjustments. That will mean Poole has to make a pass-through penalty on pit road on the first lap.

In addition, he will lose pit selection at Indianapolis Motor Speedway next Saturday (July 20). However, Poole still had to make a lap in qualifying to put a lap on his tires like the rest of the field.

Because of Pocono’s size, an alternate timing line was placed between turns 2 and 3 so cars could immediately return to pit road after posting their times, instead of making another lap around the 2.5-mile track to get back.

All cars who qualified made the race, as JD Motorsports withdrew its No. 6 entry earlier in the week.

Coverage for the Pocono Mountains 225 will begin this afternoon at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network.