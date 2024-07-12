Through the Gears: Pocono Best Bets

Alex Bowman conquered the Chicago street course in the NASCAR Cup Series and left our favorite play, Tyler Reddick, finishing in second place. Time to get back to victory lane for Pocono Raceway!

Frontstretch‘s Wyatt Watson (@wyattgametime) joins us on the show to breakdown all of the picks for this weekend.

Denny Hamlin is the favorite at +400, as he has the most wins at this racetrack with seven. But Kyle Larson at +500 will play a factor in preventing Hamlin from getting to eight this year.

With Pocono being such a unique racetrack, there are not many comparisons going into this one from which we can pull data. Although with it being a flatter style track, I am looking at Iowa Speedway and New Hampshire Motor Speedway to add some additional data.

We also talk about the average speed rankings for the Next Gen era at Pocono.

Pocono Next Gen Speed Rankings 🔥 pic.twitter.com/RrO30HFtnB — Ryan (@ifantasyrace) July 9, 2024

There is a lot of value on the board before practice and qualifying. We’re staying with Reddick at +1,100 this week, along with Ryan Blaney at +1,400.

And when it comes to long shots, no one has been better this season than Josh Berry. I love his odds to win outright, as well as chances for a top 10 or top five. With Rodney Childers on the pit box at a track that has seen a lot of strategy factor in to the end recently, it could be a match for success.

Watch below or listen wherever you get your podcasts.