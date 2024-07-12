NASCAR TV Schedule for This Weekend: July 12 – 14

As summer heat rises, so does the intensity for competition across NASCAR, IndyCar, IMSA and other national series. NASCAR heads to the Pocono mountains to tackle the tricky triangle, IndyCar double dips in Iowa and IMSA heads north of the border to Canadian Tire Motorsports Park.

Where to Watch NASCAR This Week

NASCAR has a tripleheader weekend on deck in its lone trip to Pocono Raceway. The weekend moves back two weeks from last season’s running and replaces the summer Atlanta Motor Speedway race that was moved to early fall.

The NASCAR Cup Series hosts The Great American Getaway 400 Presented by VISITPA.com goes green on USA Network at 2:30 p.m. ET. Pre-race coverage on Countdown to Green goes on air at 2 p.m. ET.

Saturday’s schedule includes Cup practice and qualifying at noon ET and a one-day show for the NASCAR Xfinity Series. The Explore the Pocono Mountains 225 is set to begin at 3 p.m. ET, with TV coverage on USA Network starting at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Practice and qualifying are set to start at 10 a.m. ET, also on USA.

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series will race on Friday in the late afternoon. The CRC Brakleen 175 is set to start at 5:30 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1. Practice and qualifying begin at 2 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 2.

Weather forecasts show a chance for rain every day over the weekend, with Friday having the highest chance for showers.

Where to Watch Other Racing Series This Weekend

NTT Indycar Series teams take their annual trip to Iowa Speedway for a doubleheader weekend, with NBC and Peacock broadcasting both events.

First on the agenda is the Hy-Vee Homefront 250 on Saturday night at 8 p.m. ET. The teams have a quick turnaround for an early start on Sunday, with the Hy-Vee One Step 250 set to start at 12:30 p.m. ET. Coverage starts Sunday with INDYCAR Live at Noon ET.

The Firestone IndyNXT Series will have a support race on Saturday afternoon. Coverage of its 75-lap sprint begins at 2:05 p.m. ET on Peacock.

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship will serve as an appetizer on USA Network to the NASCAR Cup Series with the Chevrolet Grand Prix from Canadian Tire Motorsport Park. Coverage on USA and Peacock begins at 11 a.m. ET Sunday.

Support classes for the IMSA slate include the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge — running the Canadian Tire Motorsport Park 120 on Saturday at 1:20 p.m. ET — two races in the VP Racing SportsCar Challenge and two races in the Whelen Mazda MX-5 Cup. The Pilot Challenge and VP Racing SportsCar Challenge races will be exclusive to Peacock. The MX-5 Cup races will be available on IMSA.com.

The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Spring Cars roll into Wilmot Raceway on Friday and Saturday night for the Federated Auto Parts Larry Hillerud Memorial Badger 40. DirtVision will carry the broadcast both nights with a 7:15 p.m. ET start time on Friday and a 7:30 p.m. ET start time on Saturday.

After running the Billy Winn Classic on Thursday night at Bedford Speedway, the World of Outlaws CASE Construction Late Models meet in Sharon Speedway for the World of Outlaws Late Model Showdown. DirtVision coverage begins at 6:15 p.m. ET on Friday and at 6:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.

After a dramatic few days that saw points leader Ricky Thornton Jr. switch rides midweek and the postponement of the NAPA Know How 50 at Tri-City Speedway, the Lucas Oil Dirt Late Model Series will be in action on Saturday night.

The 18th Annual CMH Diamond Nationals takes place at Lucas Oil Speedway. Racing begins at 7:05 p.m. ET with the event streaming on FloRacing.