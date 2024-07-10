Noah Gragson Joining FRM in 2025, Beyond

Noah Gragson will drive for Front Row Motorsports in the NASCAR Cup Series beginning in 2025, FRM announced July 10.

Gragson’s deal with the team is for multiple years, putting him with the organization through at least 2026.

His number with the team was not announced.

“I think a lot of people have seen the growth of Front Row Motorsports over the past several seasons in the NASCAR Cup Series,” Gragson said in a team release. “This team, with Ford Performance, has shown it is capable of winning and wants to win more. Meeting Bob (Jenkins, owner) and Jerry (Freeze, GM), there is a determination and plan to continue to grow and compete against the absolute best. There is a strong commitment on their part, and I am ready to give it my best next season.”

Gragson joins Todd Gilliland, who was previously announced as having re-signed with the organization beyond 2024.

“We feel that this is a great opportunity and the perfect time to bring Noah to our organization,” Jenkins added. “He has just the right amount of experience in the NASCAR Cup Series to breakout and become a winner for years to come. This season, Noah has started to get the finishes, and race consistently up front, which was expected from him.

“Joining our team, staying with Ford Performance, and welcoming him to our partners, we are only going to accelerate his opportunity to win races and compete in the playoffs. This is the driver that we want to help get us more wins.”

Gragson’s crew chief and sponsor information were not announced in the release either.

Gragson effectively replaces Michael McDowell, who currently drives the team’s No. 34 and is departing for Spire Motorsports at the end of the season.

FRM also acquired a third charter for use starting in 2025; the driver of its third team has not been announced.

Gragson’s move to FRM will come at the conclusion of a one-season stint at Stewart-Haas Racing, which is closing at the end of 2024. He has one top five and six top 10s with the team’s No. 10 this year.

McDowell has two top fives and six top 10s in FRM’s No. 34, while Gilliland boasts three top 10s.

Gragson is the third driver from the SHR Cup stable to find employment for 2025. Chase Briscoe will drive for Joe Gibbs Racing, while Josh Berry moves to Wood Brothers Racing. Ryan Preece is currently the odd man out.