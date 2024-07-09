The Pit Straight: You Couldn’t Script This if You Tried

This weekend’s action from Formula 1 at Silverstone and IndyCar at Mid-Ohio produced the archetypal peak of open-wheel racing.

Such a monumental day of racing makes for a lot of discussion and as such The Pit Straight pioneer and Hot Wheels enthusiast Jack Swansey has come out of retirement to break down the significance of Lewis Hamilton’s ninth win at the British Grand Prix. Also joining Alex Gintz this week is, once again, Tom Blackburn to sift through the action at Mid-Ohio and assess the merit of IndyCar’s new hybrid power unit, among other pressing questions.

What does Hamilton’s win at Silverstone say about the 39-year-old driver? Did Lando Norris give away an easy win with his ill-fated stint on soft tires? Is Arrow McLaren’s recent lineup shuffles motivating or hindering Pato O’Ward? Is IndyCar’s hybrid unit a flop?

