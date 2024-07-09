Only Yesterday: NASCAR Drivers Try to Beat The Heat

Despite racing from February to November, NASCAR racing has long been associated with hot weather. Many a racing video montage has featured cars sliding around a sun-splashed track with heat waves radiating from every surface and drivers dripping sweat while chugging icy beverages. You’d be hard-pressed to find a pale, shirtless fan at a race. Tanning beds are great, but sitting in grandstands are just as effective.

There was once even a line of video games called NASCAR Heat, and while it wasn’t exactly temperature-related, the reference in the name was no accident.

The topic has come up again recently, as the NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway was run during a blazing hot, sunny day. In modern times, drivers have a bevy of innovative solutions to help them beat the heat. But without all the cool suits and in-car air cooling units, there has always been NASCAR racing in hot weather.

So how did they manage? Staying hydrated is a key factor in performing during harsh conditions, and racing is no exception. As one may expect, drivers would be handed water during pit stops in addition to drinking fluids prior to the race. Some also made visits to the infield care center prior to or after the race to receive fluids intravenously.

Some drivers would focus on conditioning their bodies, albeit in different ways. For example, Mark Martin was a known fitness buff. Martin would work out extensively, building up his strength. He thought that gave him an advantage, as his stamina and focus wouldn’t wear down as quickly as his competitors. While there’s no way to definitively state the effectiveness of his theory, it’s worth noting that 23 of his 40 Cup wins came between May 1 and Sept. 30 of a calendar year.

Bill Elliott was another driver who took his conditioning to another level. Elliott, who grew up in Georgia, would get his body acclimated to spending hours in a hot race car by driving around in his personal car during the summer with the windows up and the heat on full blast. Unusual, but considering how many times he won during the summer at tracks like Darlington Raceway, Talladega Superspeedway and Daytona International Speedway, maybe there was something to his method as well.

Speaking of Daytona, the sanctioning body eventually put an end to one of the hottest races of the year in 1998. For a time, the 400-miler at Daytona was run on the morning of July 4. Even if Independence Day fell midweek, the race would go green under a scorching sun. The event was moved to the first Saturday in July beginning in 1988, but remained a daytime affair.

Then the facility was encircled with lights and, beginning in 1998, the summer classic turned into a night race in an effort to alleviate the danger posed by midday heat in Florida to not only drivers but team members, event staff and fans as well.

NASCAR had to be motivated, at least in part, by the events of the July 1997 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at World Wide Technology at Gateway. Two spectators died from heat-related complications and several drivers were adversely affected by the 94-degree heat. This race would also never again be scheduled to be run during the day.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. once recounted his experience that weekend during an episode of his podcast. Referencing the immense heat inside the car during a conversation with Robert Pressley, he said, “I was cooking in there. So when I saw there was a wreck off turn 2, I couldn’t wait to get in it.”

Earnhardt went on, “…I guess I hit you (Pressley). And I thought I don’t know if I’ve done enough damage to this car to end the day, so I drove the car into the inside guardrail like 100 yds. across the grass just to make sure.”

I guess if all the ice packs and cold beverages in the world can’t help, crashing a car on purpose would certainly get a driver out of a hot car. Thankfully for him, his car owner (and dad) never found out about that one.