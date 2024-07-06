Kyle Larson Wins 5th Pole of 2024 at Chicago

Kyle Larson won the pole at the buzzer in qualifying for the Chicago Street Race.

Larson notched his fifth pole of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season for Sunday’s (July 7) Grant Park 165 in his No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet after nailing a lap of 90.168 mph. Larson was the final driver to lay down a time in the final round of qualifying.

The 2021 Cup Series champion won his 21st-career pole and set the Chicago street course record in the first round with a 90.496 mph lap.

Joe Gibbs Racing’s Ty Gibbs joined Larson on the front row in his No. 54 Toyota Camry, setting a speed of 90.158 mph.

Michael McDowell and Tyler Reddick will line up in the second row, and the defending winner at Chicago Shane van Gisbergen completed the top five.

Bubba Wallace, Christopher Bell, Alex Bowman, Daniel Suarez and Brad Keselowski rounded out the top 10, but Keselowski will have to make repairs to his RFK Racing No. 6 Ford Mustang after spinning off turn 11 coming to complete his first lap in the final round.

Multiple other drivers were involved in spins and incidents in the first round of Group A and B. Corey LaJoie, Josh Berry, Chris Buescher and Harrison Burton were among those who incurred significant damage during the qualifying session.

Damage to the 4 of Josh Berry. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/ZJMLNDz5IJ — Bryan Nolen (@TheBryanNolen) July 6, 2024

William Byron incurred an issue with his power steering system during qualifying. Byron’s No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports team will make the repair to their Chevrolet Camaro, and Byron will start at the rear.

With 40 drivers and teams on the Windy City streets, every team qualified for Sunday’s race.

The Cup Series will race its second ever race on the Chicago street course tomorrow, July 7 at 4:30 p.m. ET. Broadcasting will be provided by NBC.