Kyle Larson Wins 5th Pole of 2024 at Chicago

Kyle Larson won the pole at the buzzer in qualifying for the Chicago Street Race.
Larson notched his fifth pole of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season for Sunday’s (July 7) Grant Park 165 in his No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet after nailing a lap of 90.168 mph. Larson was the final driver to lay down a time in the final round of qualifying.
The 2021 Cup Series champion won his 21st-career pole and set the Chicago street course record in the first round with a 90.496 mph lap.
Joe Gibbs Racing’s Ty Gibbs joined Larson on the front row in his No. 54 Toyota Camry, setting a speed of 90.158 mph.
Michael McDowell and Tyler Reddick will line up in the second row, and the defending winner at Chicago Shane van Gisbergen completed the top five.
Bubba Wallace, Christopher Bell, Alex Bowman, Daniel Suarez and Brad Keselowski rounded out the top 10, but Keselowski will have to make repairs to his RFK Racing No. 6 Ford Mustang after spinning off turn 11 coming to complete his first lap in the final round.
Multiple other drivers were involved in spins and incidents in the first round of Group A and B. Corey LaJoie, Josh Berry, Chris Buescher and Harrison Burton were among those who incurred significant damage during the qualifying session.
William Byron incurred an issue with his power steering system during qualifying. Byron’s No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports team will make the repair to their Chevrolet Camaro, and Byron will start at the rear.
With 40 drivers and teams on the Windy City streets, every team qualified for Sunday’s race.
Cup Chicago Qualifying Results
The Cup Series will race its second ever race on the Chicago street course tomorrow, July 7 at 4:30 p.m. ET. Broadcasting will be provided by NBC.
Wyatt Watson has followed NASCAR closely since 2007. He joined Frontstretchas a journalist in February 2023 after serving in the United States Navy for five years as an Electronic Technician Navigation working on submarines. Wyatt writes breaking NASCAR news and contributes to columns such as Friday Faceoff and 2-Headed Monster. Wyatt also contributes to Frontstretch's social media and serves as an at-track reporter, collecting exclusive content for Frontstretch.
