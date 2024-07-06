George Russell Leads All-British Drivers Top 3 In Silverstone Qualifying

George Russell was able to nip teammate Lewis Hamilton to take the pole for the British Grand Prix, creating a 1-2-3 for England with Lando Norris qualifying third.

Hamilton briefly took provisional pole in the closing seconds, but Russell was able to turn a lap around the Silverstone Circuit just a bit faster.

Norris had an issue on his final lap that required the McLaren driver to pit at the end, but he was still able to place third ahead of championship leader Max Verstappen in fourth.

“We didn’t expect to be front row this weekend,” Hamilton said in the post-qualifying interview. “But this is huge for us and our team. Car felt fantastic out there, everyone in the garage and everybody who came out deserved this.

“[…} The car felt great, it was just about getting the tire temperatures up to the right place and sealing the deal when you needed to have the time on track… I think ultimately, there was still time on the table that George was able to find.”

Q3

There were no issues in this round of qualifying.

Pos. Driver No. Driver Team Time from Leader 1. 63 Russell Mercedes 1:25:819m 2. 44 Hamilton Mercedes +0.171s 3. 4 Norris McLaren Mercedes +0.211s 4. 1 Verstappen Red Bull Racing Honda RBPT +0.384s 5. 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren Mercedes +0.418s 6. 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas Ferrari +0.519s 7. 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari +0.690s 8. 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes +0.766s 9. 23 Alexander Albon Williams Mercedes +0.821s 10. 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes +1.098s

Q2

In a surprise, Charles Leclerc came just short of advancing to Q3, with Stroll coming up just ahead with superior straightaway speed in his Aston Martin.

Pos. Driver No. Driver Team Time from Advancing 11. 16 Leclerc Ferrari +0.159s 12. 2 Logan Sargeant Williams Mercedes +0.237s 13. 22 Yuki Tsunoda RB Honda RBPT +0.331s 14. 24 Zhou Guanyu KICK Sauber Ferrari +0.929s 15. 3 Daniel Ricciardo RB Honda RBPT +1.011s

Q1

A little over 10 minutes into this round, Sergio Perez spun out exiting turn 9 (Copse) and beached himself into the gravel, bringing out the red flag.

Perez has come off at Copse and can't get moving again 😫#F1 #BritishGP pic.twitter.com/7ojJbUGKIx — Formula 1 (@F1) July 6, 2024

The spin came as drivers were starting to make laps on soft tires after starting the session on intermediates, meaning the Red Bull driver did not have a hot lap on dry tires.

Pos. Driver No. Driver Team Time from Advancing 16. 77 Valtteri Bottas KICK Sauber Ferrari +0.502s 17. 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari +0.976s 18. 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault +2.628s 19. 11 Perez Red Bull Racing Honda RBPT +6.419s 20. 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine Renault +8.020s

Seventy-four years after the first official F1 championship race at the same facility, the British Grand Prix remains one of the crown jewels on the calendar. Lights out for the race will come at 10 a.m. EST on Sunday, July 7. Coverage will be on ESPN.