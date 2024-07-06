NASCAR on TV this week
(Photo: Paul Hurley/Penske Entertainment)

Alex Palou Does It Again for 2nd Consecutive Pole at Mid-Ohio

There’s cause to copy and paste the lede from the last race, because Alex Palou did it again.

The defending NTT IndyCar Series Champion won the pole for the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio during Saturday’s (July 6) qualifying session. It was a clean sweep of every qualifying group for the Spaniard, who clearly sat as the man to beat with the fastest car.

“We knew we had the really fast car,” Palou said.

“We knew we had the advantage on the No. 5 with the tires because we did one less lap in Fast 12, and we didn’t want to risk it. The car’s been awesome, the No. 10 Ridgeline car is going to look good on the front row. It’s nice. It was nice two weeks ago, so we wanted to repeat.”

Pato O’Ward missed out by .0024 seconds in pursuing his first pole since 2022. However, it will be his best start on the season. Behind him in third is David Malukas, competing in just his second race with Meyer Shank Racing after recovering from an injury sustained to his wrist in the offseason. It was his best start since Iowa Speedway last year, but even better, the highest he has ever rolled off the grid on a road or street course.

The top four teams—Team Penske, Chip Ganassi Racing, Andretti Global, and Arrow McLaren—heavily tested the hybrid in-season, so it was presumed the sessions would favor them. However, the results were fairly balanced, with six of the 14 cars not making it out of Round 1.

Firestone Fast Six

Palou led the way, taking one point in the championship for the pole, and will lead the field to the green on Sunday. O’Ward was close but not fast enough on his last lap to overtake Palou.

Malukas’ start is a personal best for him and makes Ohio-based owner Mike Shank happy. While Marcus Armstrong continues to be a consistent participant in the Firestone Fast Six, he, unfortunately, won’t start that high Sunday as he will drop six spots due to an engine change.

PositionDriverNumberTeamTime
1Alex Palou10Chip Ganassi Racing1::05:3511
2Pato O’Ward5Arrow McLaren+0.0024s
3David Malukas66Meyer Shank Racing+0.2998s
4Colton Herta26Andretti Global+0.4142s
5Marcus Armstrong11Chip Ganassi Racing+0.5891s
6Marcus Ericsson28Andretti Global+0.6081s

Round 2

Scott McLaughlin, for a second race in a row, put his car seventh on the grid, being the fastest Team Penske car for the weekend. The team has a lot of work ahead of them on Sunday.

Ed Carpenter Racing’s rookie Christian Rasmussen put up his best qualifying effort, starting ninth. Free-agent-to-be Alexander Rossi put aside the recent news of his split with Arrow McLaren, slotting in 8th. He is the pick by Frontstretch for the win this weekend.

Palou was fastest in the group.

PositionDriverNumberTeamTime from Advancing
7Scott McLaughlin3Team Penske+0.0234s
8Alexander Rossi7Arrow McLaren+0.0483s
9Christian Rasmussen20Ed Carpenter Racing+0.967s
10Christian Lundgaard45Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing+0.1761s
11Linus Lundqvist8Chip Ganassi Racing+0.1861s
12Romain Grosjean77Juncos Hollinger Racig+0.1878s

Round 1 Group 1

The first qualifying session with the hybrids in IndyCar history started with one team, the No. 51 Dale Coyne Racing and rookie Toby Sowery, unable to get it to work initially. 

Graham Rahal, who was second fastest in the morning practice session was unable to advance. On his final lap, rookie Rasmussen leaped into the top six to advance to Round 2 for the first time in his young career, leaving Rahal disappointed at his home race.

The biggest surprise in the group was Kyle Kirkwood, who is fifth in the championship, was only able to muster the eighth-best time in the group.

Palou was quickest out of the six cars to move on to Round 2.

Both Felix Rosenqvist and Pietro Fittipaldi will drop six positions further on the grid for going over the engine limits for the year.

The session ran without incident.

PositonDriverNumberTeamTime from Advancing
13Felix Rosenqvist60Meyer Shank Racing+0.0218s
15Kyle Kirkwood27Andretti Autosport+0.0444s
17Nolan Siegel6Arrow McLaren+0.0976s
19Graham Rahal 15Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing+0.1805s
21Santino Ferrucci14A. J. Foyt Enterprises+0.2711s
23Pietro Fittipaldi30Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing+0.427s
25Toby Sowery51Dale Coyne Racing w/ RWR+2.1953s

Round 1 Group 2

Championship contenders Will Power and Scott Dixon will have to hope their race pace and strategy will keep them within reach of Palou as neither had the speed to get out of the first round.

Josef Newgarden struggled in qualifying for the second race in the row, he will start 18th.

Dale Coyne’s hope of a good start to the weekend ended unceremoniously. His second car with Jack Harvey came in last of the group. Both DCR cars finished slowest in each session.

Like Group 1, there were no incidents.

PositionDriverNumberTeamTime from Advancing
14Scott Dixon9Chip Ganassi Racing+0.0449s
16Will Power12Team Penske+0.1541s
18Josef Newgarden2Team Penske+0.1744s
20Rinus VeeKay21Ed Carpenter Racing+0.2139s
22Agustin Canapino78Juncos Hollinger Racing+0.2437s
24Kyffin Simpson4Chip Ganassi Racing+0.2921s
26Sting Ray Robb41A. J. Foyt Enterprises+0.878s
27Jack Harvey18Dale Coyne Racing +1.150s

2024 IndyCar Honda 200 at Mid-Ohio Qualifying Results

The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio will start at 1:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 7, with coverage on NBC and Peacock.

