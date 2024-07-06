Alex Palou Does It Again for 2nd Consecutive Pole at Mid-Ohio

There’s cause to copy and paste the lede from the last race, because Alex Palou did it again.

The defending NTT IndyCar Series Champion won the pole for the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio during Saturday’s (July 6) qualifying session. It was a clean sweep of every qualifying group for the Spaniard, who clearly sat as the man to beat with the fastest car.

“We knew we had the really fast car,” Palou said.

“We knew we had the advantage on the No. 5 with the tires because we did one less lap in Fast 12, and we didn’t want to risk it. The car’s been awesome, the No. 10 Ridgeline car is going to look good on the front row. It’s nice. It was nice two weeks ago, so we wanted to repeat.”

Pato O’Ward missed out by .0024 seconds in pursuing his first pole since 2022. However, it will be his best start on the season. Behind him in third is David Malukas, competing in just his second race with Meyer Shank Racing after recovering from an injury sustained to his wrist in the offseason. It was his best start since Iowa Speedway last year, but even better, the highest he has ever rolled off the grid on a road or street course.

The top four teams—Team Penske, Chip Ganassi Racing, Andretti Global, and Arrow McLaren—heavily tested the hybrid in-season, so it was presumed the sessions would favor them. However, the results were fairly balanced, with six of the 14 cars not making it out of Round 1.

Firestone Fast Six

Palou led the way, taking one point in the championship for the pole, and will lead the field to the green on Sunday. O’Ward was close but not fast enough on his last lap to overtake Palou.

.0024 🤯



It doesn't get much closer than that! pic.twitter.com/tQJQZiOsMF — NTT INDYCAR SERIES (@IndyCar) July 6, 2024

Malukas’ start is a personal best for him and makes Ohio-based owner Mike Shank happy. While Marcus Armstrong continues to be a consistent participant in the Firestone Fast Six, he, unfortunately, won’t start that high Sunday as he will drop six spots due to an engine change.

Position Driver Number Team Time 1 Alex Palou 10 Chip Ganassi Racing 1::05:3511 2 Pato O’Ward 5 Arrow McLaren +0.0024s 3 David Malukas 66 Meyer Shank Racing +0.2998s 4 Colton Herta 26 Andretti Global +0.4142s 5 Marcus Armstrong 11 Chip Ganassi Racing +0.5891s 6 Marcus Ericsson 28 Andretti Global +0.6081s

Round 2

Scott McLaughlin, for a second race in a row, put his car seventh on the grid, being the fastest Team Penske car for the weekend. The team has a lot of work ahead of them on Sunday.

"We should've been easily in the Fast Six there."@smclaughlin93 will start P7 after just missing the cut.



📺: #Honda200 qualifying on Peacock pic.twitter.com/0geiYt2YBO — NTT INDYCAR SERIES (@IndyCar) July 6, 2024

Ed Carpenter Racing’s rookie Christian Rasmussen put up his best qualifying effort, starting ninth. Free-agent-to-be Alexander Rossi put aside the recent news of his split with Arrow McLaren, slotting in 8th. He is the pick by Frontstretch for the win this weekend.

Palou was fastest in the group.

Position Driver Number Team Time from Advancing 7 Scott McLaughlin 3 Team Penske +0.0234s 8 Alexander Rossi 7 Arrow McLaren +0.0483s 9 Christian Rasmussen 20 Ed Carpenter Racing +0.967s 10 Christian Lundgaard 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing +0.1761s 11 Linus Lundqvist 8 Chip Ganassi Racing +0.1861s 12 Romain Grosjean 77 Juncos Hollinger Racig +0.1878s

Round 1 Group 1

The first qualifying session with the hybrids in IndyCar history started with one team, the No. 51 Dale Coyne Racing and rookie Toby Sowery, unable to get it to work initially.

Graham Rahal, who was second fastest in the morning practice session was unable to advance. On his final lap, rookie Rasmussen leaped into the top six to advance to Round 2 for the first time in his young career, leaving Rahal disappointed at his home race.

The Ohio native comes up short of advancing to Round 2.@GrahamRahal will have some ground to make up on Sunday.



📺: #Honda200 qualifying on Peacock pic.twitter.com/Cr6dAkFnVZ — NTT INDYCAR SERIES (@IndyCar) July 6, 2024

The biggest surprise in the group was Kyle Kirkwood, who is fifth in the championship, was only able to muster the eighth-best time in the group.

Palou was quickest out of the six cars to move on to Round 2.

Both Felix Rosenqvist and Pietro Fittipaldi will drop six positions further on the grid for going over the engine limits for the year.

The session ran without incident.

Positon Driver Number Team Time from Advancing 13 Felix Rosenqvist 60 Meyer Shank Racing +0.0218s 15 Kyle Kirkwood 27 Andretti Autosport +0.0444s 17 Nolan Siegel 6 Arrow McLaren +0.0976s 19 Graham Rahal 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing +0.1805s 21 Santino Ferrucci 14 A. J. Foyt Enterprises +0.2711s 23 Pietro Fittipaldi 30 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing +0.427s 25 Toby Sowery 51 Dale Coyne Racing w/ RWR +2.1953s

Round 1 Group 2

Championship contenders Will Power and Scott Dixon will have to hope their race pace and strategy will keep them within reach of Palou as neither had the speed to get out of the first round.

Drama unfolds in Group 2!



Dixon, Newgarden and Power are all OUT!



📺: #Honda200 qualifying on Peacock pic.twitter.com/6En1SZl2T0 — NTT INDYCAR SERIES (@IndyCar) July 6, 2024

Josef Newgarden struggled in qualifying for the second race in the row, he will start 18th.

Dale Coyne’s hope of a good start to the weekend ended unceremoniously. His second car with Jack Harvey came in last of the group. Both DCR cars finished slowest in each session.

Like Group 1, there were no incidents.

Position Driver Number Team Time from Advancing 14 Scott Dixon 9 Chip Ganassi Racing +0.0449s 16 Will Power 12 Team Penske +0.1541s 18 Josef Newgarden 2 Team Penske +0.1744s 20 Rinus VeeKay 21 Ed Carpenter Racing +0.2139s 22 Agustin Canapino 78 Juncos Hollinger Racing +0.2437s 24 Kyffin Simpson 4 Chip Ganassi Racing +0.2921s 26 Sting Ray Robb 41 A. J. Foyt Enterprises +0.878s 27 Jack Harvey 18 Dale Coyne Racing +1.150s

The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio will start at 1:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 7, with coverage on NBC and Peacock.