Through the Gears: Chicago Best Bets

It was an eventful NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway, to say the least. Denny Hamlin, Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Larson were all in a position to cash until the field went through five overtimes. Tyler Reddick at 17-1 came up just one lap short to Joey Logano, Now, we look to make our money back at the Chicago street course this weekend.

With this being only the second time racing on the streets of Chicago, I took a look at which drivers have been fast on road courses since 2023.

Road Course Total Speed Rankings Since 2023 👍 pic.twitter.com/lF1fjpem3m — Ryan (@ifantasyrace) July 2, 2024

As much as I do think there is a talent gap between Shane van Gisbergen and the rest of the field at this particular course, some other drivers were strong last year, too. Christopher Bell led 38 laps and won stage one and two last year. The No. 20 has also been on a hot streak lately, and that is not something I am going to ignore.

Building my betting card for this race comes with some strategy. When it comes to betting on the favorites, or even the drivers I think will do well with higher value, I am going to wait until after practice and qualifying. Van Gisbergen at +425 and Bell at +600 should not see a major swing in odds if they qualify up front.

I am willing to gamble on drivers like Hamlin at +3,000, Justin Haley at +8,000 and Joey Hand at +9,000, before practice and qualifying. Each of those drivers will come out stronger than their longshot values in this one.

Watch below or listen wherever you get your podcasts.