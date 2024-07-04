Tyler Reif Takes ARCA West Pole at Irwindale

Tyler Reif will start from the pole in the ARCA Menards Series West race at Irwindale Speedway, posting a fast lap of 97.975 mph in qualifying.

The series points leader earned his second pole of the season and fourth of his ARCA West career.

Sean Hingorani will start next to Reif on the front row, while Trevor Huddleston, who was fastest in practice, begins third. Jack Wood and Kyle Keller round out the top five.

Kole Raz, Jake Finch, Isabella Robusto, Eric Johnson Jr. and Nick Joanides complete the top 10.

The NAPA Auto Parts 150 runs July 4 at 10 p.m. ET and airs on FloRacing. The series returns on Saturday for its second race at Irwindale, which also begins at 10 p.m. ET on FloRacing.