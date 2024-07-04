NASCAR Mailbox: The Unluckiest Luckiest Man in Nashville

Kyle Busch was involved in the 12th caution during the NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway. Why did NASCAR give him his fourth-place spot back for the following restart?
Busch has had a forgettable 2024 season. Can he win a race to make the playoffs like Joey Logano did last week?
Frontstretch‘s Jared Haas answers this week’s questions on NASCAR Mailbox on Frontstretch‘s YouTube channel.
Jared Haas joined the Frontstretch staff in May 2020. During his time at Frontstretch, Jared has grown the Frontstretch YouTube channel from less than 200 subscribers to well over 23,000 subscribers.