Bringing the Heat: Barstool’s Spider Is Bringing New Fans Into NASCAR

On this episode of Bringing the Heat with Bryan Nolen, Nolen is joined by Dan “Spider” DiOrio from Barstool Sports and the Rubbin is Racing podcast. They discussed how he became a fan of the sport, the difference between NASCAR and college football, and his expectations for the Chicago street course this upcoming weekend.

After the DiOrio conversation, Nolen is joined by Trey Lyle to discuss the latest news, including Josh Berry joining Wood Brothers Racing to drive the No. 21 car next season.

Nolen and Lyle react to Ryan Blaney‘s crew chief Jonathan Hassler’s strategy call and the multiple overtimes that resulted in a sixth-place finish for the No. 12 team this past weekend at Nashville.

Nolen and Lyle wrap up the show with some final thoughts about Dale Earnhardt Jr.‘s special eye for talent and how Nolen prefers multiple overtime finishes compared to finishing a race at its scheduled distance.

Watch the whole show below or listen to the audio version wherever you get your podcasts.

Bryan Nolen Bryan Nolen is the Operations Manager and Multimedia Director for Frontstretch.com. He also hosts the Bringing the Heat with Bryan Nolen Podcast and occasionally makes appearances on The Happy Hour Podcast. He has a Sportscasting degree from the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting. He resides in Boise, Idaho, with his wife, his French Bulldog Archer and two rabbits. Follow him on Twitter @TheBryanNolen