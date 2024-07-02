On this week’s Happy Hour, hosts Trey Lyle, Michael Massie and Davey Segal are joined by Frontstretch Editor-in-Chief Tom Bowles.

The quartet compete in the second edition of Frontstretch Jeopardy. Which of the four guys has the best NASCAR knowledge? Watch or listen to find out who wins.

But before that, the guys break down the playoff-altering win by Joey Logano thanks to his fantastic fuel-saving and a great strategy by crew chief Paul Wolfe. How far can the No. 22 team go in the playoffs now?

Watch the whole show below or listen to the audio version wherever you get your podcasts.

